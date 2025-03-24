Bacterial Vaginosis Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bacterial vaginosis market has seen substantial growth recently, with projected growth from $3.03 billion in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This market expansion over the historic period can be attributed to the increased adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, the growth of e-commerce, a rise in risky sexual behaviors, an increase in STI vaccination, and improved healthcare access.

What Will Be the Market Size and Growth for Bacterial Vaginosis in the Coming Years?

The bacterial vaginosis market size is forecasted to experience significant growth in the next few years. It's expected to grow to $4.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The growth in this forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of bacterial vaginosis, a rising demand for functional foods, and an increase in STIs incidence. Further, the escalating prevalence of women's health issues and rising awareness of menopause are also contributing factors. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence AI in diagnostics, the adoption of probiotics, advancements in home-based STI testing, and the adoption of sustainable materials in women's health devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21110&type=smp

What Drives the Growth of the Bacterial Vaginosis Market?

The intensifying incidence of sexually transmitted infections STIs is a key catalyst driving the growth of the bacterial vaginosis market. STIs, primarily spread through sexual contact, can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Increasing STIs incidence is attributable to factors such as unprotected sex, multiple partners, lack of awareness, and antibiotic resistance. Bacterial vaginosis augments susceptibility to STIs by disrupting the vaginal bacterial balance, making it easier for infections such as HIV and chlamydia to take hold. For example, in March 2024, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC reported significant growth in STIs cases in 2022, with gonorrhea rising by 48%, syphilis by 34%, and chlamydia by 16%.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bacterial-vaginosis-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players in the Bacterial Vaginosis Global Market?

Major companies operating in the bacterial vaginosis market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson, Viatris Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Organon & Co., UT Southwestern Medical Center, Hologic Inc., bioMérieux SA, Shionogi & Company Limited, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Gedea Biotech, Fleurstat, Medical Diagnostic Laboratories.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Market?

Companies are focusing on creating innovative solutions such as multiplexed PCR tests to expedite diagnosis and treatment processes. For instance, in November 2022, the US-based biotech research firm, Cepheid, introduced the Xpert Xpress Multiplex Vaginal Panel MVP. This panel can deliver results in under 60 minutes and identify three vaginal infections—bacterial vaginosis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, and trichomoniasis—from a single sample. It supports both clinician-collected and self-collected swabs, leveraging automated real-time PCR technology to deliver accurate diagnostics and improve treatment outcomes for women.

How Is The Bacterial Vaginosis Market Segmented?

1 Type: Point-Of-Care Testing, Laboratory Testing, Other Types

2 Product: Below 15 Years, Between 15-45, Other Products

3 Application: Antibiotics, Other Applications

4 End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Point-Of-Care Testing: Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Microscopy-based Tests, Immunoassays

2 By Laboratory Testing: Gram Staining, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, DNA Probe Tests, Culture-based Testing

3 By Other Types: Home Testing Kits, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA

What Are The Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the bacterial vaginosis market. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

