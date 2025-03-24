Albumin And Creatinine Tests Market Report 2025: Exponential Growth With Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Diseases

The Business Research Company

Albumin And Creatinine Tests Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The albumin and creatinine tests market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The albumin and creatinine tests market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.95 billion in 2024 to $3.61 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases CKD and diabetes, growing awareness of early diagnostic tools for renal health, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing devices, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and technological advancements in diagnostic testing methods.



Is the Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The albumin and creatinine tests market is set for exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $8.05 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 22.2%. This growth will be driven by rising demand for home-based and remote diagnostics, increased AI integration in precision testing, a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection, expansion of personalized medicine, and government support for kidney health awareness programs.

What is driving these emerging trends and rapid market growth?

The rise in chronic kidney diseases CKD is propelling the growth of the albumin and creatinine tests market. CKD refers to the gradual loss of kidney function over time, where the kidneys are unable to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood effectively, resulting in a buildup of toxins and potentially causing complications in various bodily systems. An increase in risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity is driving the rising incidence of CKD.

These albumin and creatinine tests help diagnose and monitor CKD by measuring protein levels, such as albumin, in the urine and evaluating kidney function through creatinine levels. Consequently, these tests enable early detection and management of kidney damage. For instance, in June 2023, Kidney Research UK, a UK-based non-profit organization, reported that currently, around 7.2 million people in the UK, accounting for over 10% of the population, are living with CKD. This includes 3.25 million in advanced stages and 3.9 million in early stages. By 2033, that number is expected to increase to 7.61 million.

Who are the key players in the albumin and creatinine tests market?

Major companies operating in this market include Siemens Healthineers Company, Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, FUJIFILM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Eagle Biosciences Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, BTNX Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., ARKRAY Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Arbor Assays Inc., Teco Diagnostics Inc., J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

What emerging trends are these key players focusing on?

Companies are focusing on innovative technologies such as smartphone-based testing, which analyze urine samples to determine a patient's albumin-to-creatinine ratio, assisting in predicting chronic kidney disease. Smartphone-based testing utilizes mobile phone technology, including apps and external devices, to conduct diagnostic tests and analyze health data, providing quick and accessible results.

In July 2022, Healthy-io, a UK-based health technology company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for its Minuteful Kidney Test, a smartphone-based AI-powered diagnostic tool. This easy-to-use test allows patients to perform the test at home with a smartphone and a special test strip, providing real-time results and enabling early detection of kidney disease.

How is the albumin and creatinine tests market segmented?

The albumin and creatinine tests market is segmented by product, type, and end-user. Product divisions include Dipsticks And Kits, Analyzers, Cartridges, Reagents, and Other Products. The types segmented are Blood And Urine Creatinine, Urine Albumin, and Glycated Albumin, while end-users encompass Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories And Institutes, and Other End-Users.



Where are the regional hotspots for the albumin and creatinine tests market?

North America was the largest regional player in the albumin and creatinine tests market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Notably, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also significant regions covered in the albumin and creatinine tests market report.

