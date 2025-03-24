CLEAR, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment and Renewal Options by Opening New Locations

New enrollment locations offer convenient options for consumers to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening five new locations.

CLEAR now has 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S. The launch of the enrollment location at these five airports represent the ongoing expansion of CLEAR's national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

The five new airport locations include:

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Portland International Airport (PDX)



"TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits."

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations .

CLEAR offers in-person TSA PreCheck enrollments and renewals at:

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) from 6 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. MT daily

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

Orlando International Airport (MCO) from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT and Saturday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT

San Diego International Airport (SAN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT

Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) from Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m CT to 6 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET daily

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET daily

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m CT

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

Long Beach Airport (LGB) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT daily

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT daily

Denver International Airport (DEN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT through 8 p.m. MT daily

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. AST to 8 p.m. AST daily

Boise Airport (BOI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT to 5 p.m. MT daily

Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) from Monday through Friday and Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily

Ontario International Airport (ONT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT daily

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT daily

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT daily

Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily

Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT daily

Bradley International Airport (BDL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET daily

Kahului International Airport (OGG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily

Westchester County Airport (HPN) from Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT

Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET

Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CLEAR

media@clearme.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.