Automotive Seat Market Set to Surge at 4.4% CAGR, to Reach US$ 105.61 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Deployment of Advanced Automotive Seats to Be Higher in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive seat market has been studied to reach a valuation of US$ 68.47 billion in 2024 and further advance steadily at 4.4% CAGR through 2034, as per this updated and detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR. Increasing need for enhanced vehicle seating is a key factor driving market growth.Rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in developing countries, is driving demand for automotive seats in these vehicles. Expansion of the automotive industry and increasing technological advancements are leading automobile manufacturers to focus on lightweight seats that enhance rider comfort.Manufacturers are primarily focusing on advanced seats for smart automobiles that improve seat comfort. High-end advancements in automobile seats are driving market expansion. Technological enhancements have led to the introduction of climate-controlled seating technology in automotive seats which allows customers to cool them instantaneously. These seats include perforated inserts that contain chillers and fans.There are fabric-based heaters in the seats that come in handy in cold weather. As a result, there is an increasing focus on developing climate-controlled seating. Powered, heated, and ventilated applications are now commercially available and widely employed in low-cost automobiles.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for automotive seats has been projected to reach US$ 105.61 billion by the end of 2034.North America hold 18.5% market share in 2024 and the market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.East Asia is projected to claim 33.7% market share by 2034, with the market expanding at 5.4% CAGR through 2034.The market in China is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 24.12 billion by 2034-end.Leatherette/vinyl material is projected to account for 25.4% market share by 2034-end.“Technological advancements in seat production, focusing on comfort and safety, are driving market growth. Enhanced features like adjustable lumbar support and massage settings are improving seat designs to meet consumer preferences,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentsLeading automotive seat manufacturers are Fisher and Company, Recaro Automotive, TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited, Lear Corporation, and Tata Autocomp Systems Limited.In 2023, Faurecia announced the creation of its Zero-Gravity Captain Chair, a rear passenger seating solution designed specifically for the Chinese market. Inspired by NASA's space exploration, the seat can be adjusted to a "zero gravity" position that reclines it to an almost flat angle.In 2023, Faurecia introduced the new "Skin Light Panel," which reduces weight, provides more rear passenger space and improves recyclability. This innovative Skin Light Panel also seamlessly integrates into the entire seat including rear airbag management. The sitting panel offers a smooth finish, high-performance scratch-resistant material, and long-term durability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Automotive Seat Industry News:In 2022, Japanese automotive parts company Toyota Boshaku Corporation produced seats with electric retraction system and other interior parts for LEXUS NX. The seats also have better cushioning which disperses the pressure of the body in buttocks for comfort.Toyota Boshoku Corporation in 2020 revealed the creation of a seat featuring a supporting and functional element called Drivers Easy Return Seta for Toyota Yaris.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive seat market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on vehicle type (commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles), technology (powered seats, ventilated seats, heated seats, standard seats, memory seats, massage seats), material (ultrasuede/alcantra, leather, leatherette/vinyl, polyester, nylon), and seat type (benches, buckets, folding, split benches), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global automotive seat control module market is estimated at US$ 9.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching US$ 16.5 billion by 2034 (Fact.MR).The automotive interior material market is valued at US$ 59.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 95.2 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. About Us:
Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.
With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

