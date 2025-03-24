High-Speed Vessel 'PASONA NATUREVERSE Go' to Connect Expo 2025 Site with Awaji Island

"PASONA NATUREVERSE Go" Exterior "PASONA NATUREVERSE Go" Interior

The boat will sail for a limited time from April 13th; unveiling event to be held March 28th at Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) is planning to launch the "PASONA NATUREVERSE Go", a high-speed boat that will sail between Yumeshima, the site of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, and Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. The vessel will sail during the duration of the Expo, primarily to attract domestic and international visitors to Awaji Island. The PASONA NATUREVERSE Go is scheduled to begin service on April 13th (Sunday) 2025, and will make round trips between The Expo 2025 site on Yumeshima, Osaka, and Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port in Hyogo Prefecture during the period of the Expo. An unveiling ceremony will be held for media at Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port on Friday, March 28th.

Pasona Group has been promoting regional revitalization projects on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, by attracting human resources to the island since 2008. In addition to creating jobs on the island, Pasona Group has been attracting tourists from across Japan and abroad by developing tourist facilities and events featuring local resources. In addition, the company will exhibit a pavilion at Expo 2025, named "PASONA NATUREVERSE", presenting exhibits under the theme of "Body, Mind, and Bonds".

The PASONA NATUREVERSE Go will operate between Tsubasa Port on Awaji Island to Yumeshima, Osaka, on a new maritime route opened only during Expo 2025. The trip takes approximately one hour one way, and passengers can enjoy a breezy ride across the Osaka Bay, with beautiful views of the coast, Awaji Island, and the symbolic Grand Ring of the Expo.

Pasona Group has stated that it will continue to develop the tourism industry on Awaji Island and contribute to the actualization of a "society of well-being" of true fulfillment, by connecting Awaji Island from the visitors from around the world will visit Expo 2025.

■Overview: Expo High-Speed Vessel "PASONA NATUREVERSE Go"

Name: PASONA NATUREVERSE Go (Official Name: awaline Kirara)

Service Launch: April 13th (Sunday), 2025 (route establishment application pending)

Service Period: April 13th (Sunday) - October 13th (Monday), 2025

Specifications: Weight 184 tons, length 35 m, width 8.7 m, draft 1.2 m, speed 25 knots (approx. 46 km/h)

Capacity: 170 passengers

Ship Owner: Wako Senpaku K.K.

Timetable:

Outbound (Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port to Yumeshima, Osaka) - departure 9:30 AM, arrival 10:30 AM

Return (Yumeshima, Osaka to Awaji Koryu no Tsubasa Port) - departure 5:29 PM, arrival 6:30 PM

(The timetable is the same for weekdays, weekends, and holidays)

(Subject to vary due to weather conditions. Details may be found on the official website)

Estimated Fare: 3,600 yen one-way (tax included, other details to be determined)

Ticket Sales: Details will be found on the official website, to be launched soon. (Same-day tickets will be sold at each port)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.