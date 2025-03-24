CMB.TECH and MOL sign landmark agreement for nine ammonia-powered vessels

Antwerp, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (“MOL”) and MOL CHEMICAL TANKERS PTE. LTD. (“MOLCT”) for nine ammonia-powered vessels. These vessels will be among the world's first ammonia-powered Newcastlemax bulk carriers and chemical tankers. The delivery of these ships is expected between 2026 and 2029.

This landmark agreement between MOL/MOLCT, and CMB.TECH involves nine ammonia-powered ships. Three ammonia-fitted 210.000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carriers currently on order at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard will be jointly owned by CMB.TECH and MOL and chartered to MOL for a period of 12 years each. Six chemical tankers - two ammonia-fitted and four ammonia-ready - have been ordered at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) by CMB.TECH and chartered to MOLCT for 10 and 7 years each respectively.

The Newcastlemaxes will be delivered in 2026 and 2027, whilst the chemical tankers’ delivery is expected in 2028 and 2029.

Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH said: ”We are proud and honoured to sign this landmark agreement with MOL and MOLCT, one of the most respected shipowners in the world. MOL and CMB.TECH share the same vision of decarbonising the maritime industry, and the partnership for these nine vessels is a major milestone towards achieving shipping industry’s goals of net zero emissions by 2050. Thanks to this agreement, CMB.TECH increases its contract backlog by 921 million USD (to USD 2.94 billion USD), clearly demonstrating that our strategy of fleet rejuvenation, decarbonisation and diversification is yielding tangible results.”

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels & workboats. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.

More information can be found at https://cmb.tech

About MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading shipping company with the world’s second-largest fleet of about 900 vessels and the largest chemical tanker fleet globally. The MOL fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, car carriers, and tankers. In addition to the traditional shipping businesses, MOL also offers wellbeing & lifestyle businesses such as real property, terminal operations, and ferry services, as well as social infrastructure businesses such as logistics and offshore wind power. With one of the largest merchant fleet and about 140 years of history, experience, and technology, MOL will make a leap forward to become a global social infrastructure company, support people's daily lives from the blue ocean, open the way to a prosperous future, and deliver new value to all stakeholders.

Website: https://www.mol.co.jp/en/

About MOL CT

Along with Fairfield Chemical Carriers, a wholly owned subsidiary of MOLCT, the company has the industry's largest stainless steel tank chemical fleet of more than 110 vessels in service worldwide, transporting a wide variety of liquid chemicals, vegetable oils, animal fats and lubricants. The company employs approximately 410 people, and operates a total of 12 offices in Tokyo, Copenhagen, London, Rotterdam, Houston, Stanford, Bogota, Dubai, Durban, Busan, and Shanghai, with its headquarters in Singapore.



Website: www.molchemtankers.com

