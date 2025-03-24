NUJ condemns killing of journalist Husam Al-Titi

The journalist's death adds to the rising death toll of Palestinian journalists.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the killing of Husam Al-Titi, ABC News journalist, during an Israeli air strike this month. Al-Titi, his wife and daughter, were killed during the air strike on their home whilst asleep in Gaza City.

At least 166 journalists including 152 Palestinians, have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to records held by the International Federation of Journalists. The NUJ has repeatedly called for the safety and protection of journalists as enshrined in international law, to be respected.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The death of yet another of our colleagues reminds us of the grave danger facing journalists reporting from Gaza. We extend a message of condolence to family, friends and colleagues grieving the death of Husam Al-Titi and his family, and call once more for the protection of journalists during the ongoing war."

