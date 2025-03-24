Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market outlook 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Die Casting Machine market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market value of approximately $4.2 billion in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $7.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The use of aluminum in motor vehicle manufacturing has experienced significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue expanding in the future. Aluminum is notably lighter than steel, with a density that's about one-third that of steel. In addition to its light weight, aluminum boasts excellent ductility, corrosion resistance, and malleability. Vehicles made from aluminum benefit from improved braking, acceleration, and handling. One of the primary advantages of using aluminum in vehicle production is its positive impact on fuel economy. Aluminum cars are also safer, as they can stop more quickly, reducing the chances of a collision. Moreover, aluminum offers substantial environmental benefits—around 90% of vehicle scrap is recycled and reused. These advancements are set to drive the continued adoption of aluminum in the automotive industry.

Some of the prominent market shareholders encompass Buhler AG, LK Group, Ecosteer, Italpresse Gauss, JiuJiang Excellent Machinery Co., Ltd., Frech GmbH, KUKA AG, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd., Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, SANDRETTO, Spanesi, CUMI, Wencan Group, Zhakey, Kiexo Machinery, DCM Group, GSBP, Ningbo Haizhou Machinery Co., Ltd., L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (アルミダイカストマシン市場), Korean (알루미늄 다이캐스팅 머신 시장), Chinese (铝压铸机市场), French (Marché des machines de moulage sous pression en aluminium), German (Markt für Aluminium-Druckgussmaschinen), and Italian (Mercato delle macchine per pressofusione di alluminio), etc.

Market Segments

1. By Machine Type:

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine: These machines are used for high-pressure die casting of aluminum and other alloys, particularly in industries where complex parts are required.

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine: These machines are used for casting aluminum and other low melting point alloys, offering faster production rates for smaller parts.

2. By Application:

Automotive Industry: Aluminum die casting is widely used for manufacturing lightweight, high-performance parts for vehicles, such as engine blocks, transmission cases, and structural components.

Aerospace & Defense: Precision die-cast aluminum parts are critical in aerospace applications for lightweight and durable components.

Precision die-cast aluminum parts are critical in aerospace applications for lightweight and durable components. Consumer Electronics: Aluminum die casting is used in making casings and frames for products like laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices.

Industrial Machinery: Components for machinery, tools, and equipment are produced using aluminum die casting.

Components for machinery, tools, and equipment are produced using aluminum die casting. Other Applications: Includes industries like HVAC, lighting, medical equipment, and more.

3. By End-User Industry:

Automotive & Transportation: The largest segment, focusing on the use of aluminum die casting to produce parts like wheels, engine parts, and chassis components.

Consumer Electronics & Appliances: Demand for precision die-cast aluminum parts for gadgets and home appliances.

Demand for precision die-cast aluminum parts for gadgets and home appliances. Industrial Equipment: Aluminum die casting for manufacturing parts for heavy equipment, machinery, and tools.

Others: Such as medical devices, lighting, and renewable energy components.

4. Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market by Region, 2024-2034, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The aluminum die casting market is thoroughly analyzed, providing insights into market size and trends based on casting processes, chamber types, and end-users.

The market report covers several regions, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America; Germany, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the rest of Europe in the European region; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region; Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region; and Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America.

North America currently leads the market in terms of market share and revenue, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of aluminum die casting in various applications across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth during the same forecast period, driven by rapid economic development in key markets such as China and India.

The report also provides detailed insights into country-specific factors that impact the market, including changes in regulations, downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, and Porter's Five Forces analysis. Case studies are included to help forecast market scenarios for individual countries. Additionally, the report considers factors such as the presence and competition from global brands, challenges posed by local or domestic competitors, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes that influence the market outlook.

Influence of the Aluminum Die Casting Machine market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market.



- Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market recent innovations and major events



-A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Aluminum Die Casting Machine market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Aluminum Die Casting Machine market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Aluminum Die Casting Machine market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Aluminum Die Casting Machine market.

The developments in Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market

In July 2020, Endurance Group announced a significant consolidation of its foundry operations through its Italian subsidiary, Endurance SpA. The company decided to relocate its plant operations, including staff and essential equipment, from Grugliasco to the Chivasso factory. This move was aimed at improving operational efficiency and financial performance, with projected annual savings of approximately EUR 600,000. The factories are responsible for providing complex die-casting and machining components to OEM clients in the automotive industry.

In April 2022, Yoshiaki Murakami Fun made headlines by filing a hostile bid for Toshiba Machine in January 2020. This move comes amid growing calls from the government for corporate governance reforms to increase management accountability to investors.

In January 2022, a collaborative event, the "Integrated Body Structural Die Casting Technology Forum and Signing Ceremony for Strategic Cooperation Projects," was held by the LK Group, Severda, Longda Aluminum, and other companies. The event focused on innovations in new materials and technologies, particularly integrated die casting and lightweight body structure design. Jingcheng Gongke Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., also known as "Seiko Die-casting," is a leading manufacturer specializing in die-casting aluminum alloy structural parts, further emphasizing the importance of such innovations in the automotive sector.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2020 to 2024 and forecasts until 2034 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Aluminum Die Casting Machine Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. The Aluminum Die Casting Machine industry report additionally presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

