We need to stand up for the human rights of all people

Dear Fellow South African,

Last week we observed Human Rights Day, a day that honours the 69 unarmed protestors who were killed by the apartheid police in Sharpeville on 21 March 1960.

Since the advent of democracy, we have strived to build a society that recognises the injustices of our past, while advancing reconciliation and national unity.

That is why as a country we have chosen 21 March as an occasion to recommit ourselves to the advancement of human rights for all.

At the dawn of our democracy, we chose the path of reconciliation and nation-building. The people of this country supported the adoption of a Constitution and a Bill of Rights that guarantees the human dignity of all regardless of their race, gender, culture, religion ethnic or social origin, age, disability, language or birth.

As South Africans should be proud of the fact that the majority of South Africans continue to believe in democracy, human rights and the rule of law as universal values.

Since the dawn of democracy South Africans have been able to exercise their rights freely, and many know that they can approach our independent courts and the institutions supporting democracy if their rights are infringed or violated.

We can be proud that South Africans are confident they have a voice and a say in how their country is run, demonstrated by the fact that we have held successive free and fair elections since 1994.

In South Africa today, all citizens, African, white, Indian and coloured, male and female, enjoy equal rights and freedoms that the state is obliged to uphold, protect and advance.

In South Africa today, there are constitutional protections guaranteed to all racial, cultural and linguistic groups, including their right to enjoy their culture and to use their language.

As South Africans we should therefore reject the politics of divisiveness that is emerging in many parts of the world. In particular, we should challenge the completely false narrative that our country is a place in which people of a certain race or culture are being targeted for persecution.

We should not allow events beyond our shores to divide us or turn us against each other.

Since the end of apartheid our country has been recognised globally for upholding human rights. The free flow of ideas and opinions are vital to democracy and to having a vibrant society.

Even those with the most offensive views should know that in democratic South Africa, and unlike many other parts of the world, our Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression, as long as it does not include incitement to violence or advocacy of racial and other hatred.

Reflecting on the perilous state of human rights in many parts of the world today, including the resurgence of racism, South Africa’s path of reconciliation and nation-building becomes all the more important.

As the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has observed, “a toxic legacy of historic enslavement, colonialism and discrimination” continues to infect many parts of the world.

Since we attained our freedom, South Africans have been steadfast in our solidarity with peoples everywhere who are facing persecution, discrimination and the violation of their rights.

Human rights are universal and indivisible. As South Africa we stand in solidarity with all those whose right to lead lives of dignity are being undermined by conflict and war.

The UN human rights system must be strengthened so that the enjoyment of human rights is no longer the preserve of some.

As a country we will continue to repeat our call for a renewed global human rights movement so that the rights and dignity of all people should be upheld.

As we reflect on the state of human rights in South Africa during this month, let us be proud of our achievements as a country. At the same time, let us recommit ourselves to working together to ensure our human rights culture is upheld and strengthened.

