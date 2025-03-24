Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van open for use

MACAU, March 24 - The Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van newly built by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) opens today (24 March). The area is equipped with outdoor facilities suitable for different age groups to create a more diverse leisure environment with rich elements for the Seac Pai Van neighbourhood.

The Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, which is located on both sides of Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van (between Edf. Lok Kuan and Edf. Ip Heng), has a total area of ​​around 2,730 square metres. The children’s play area consists of children’s area and toddlers’ area, with climbing and moderately challenging large-scale play facilities for players to improve their motor coordination, physical balance and fitness during play. The facilities in the fitness area for adults are also diverse that they cater the physical training needs of different age groups including juveniles, teenagers, adults and the elderly.

The children’s play area is open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the fitness area for adults is open 24 hours. Through making the best of existing public spaces and reorganising them, IAM hopes to create diverse leisure environments with rich elements that meet the demands of the people living in the neighbourhoods for leisure facilities.