CE meets Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms Hua Chunying

MACAU, March 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms Hua Chunying. Both sides exchanged views on topics such as Macao further enhancing its external contacts and advancing appropriate economic diversification.

At the meeting held on Sunday (23 March) at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed to Macao Vice Minister Hua and her delegation, and expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its long-term support for the Macao Special Administrative Region’s (MSAR’s) external exchanges. He also thanked the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR for its support in various external exchanges-related work.

Macao enjoys prosperity, stability, peace, and harmony, and is a successful example of the “One country, two systems” principle, said the Chief Executive. Macao has a rich historical and cultural heritage, and serves as a platform for exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

The MSAR Government would strengthen its external contacts, especially in Portuguese-speaking, Spanish-speaking, and Southeast Asian markets, to promote appropriate economic diversification in Macao, he said. In this process, Mr Sam expressed his hopes regarding Macao receiving support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also present at the meeting were the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa, and the Secretary for Administration and Justice of the MSAR, Mr Cheong Weng Chon.