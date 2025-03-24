Macao-Hengqin MICE Industry Players Attend the Inaugural “Connect Marketplace Hong Kong” IPIM and Internationally Renowned Exhibition Enterprise Jointly Invite Trade Visitors to Macao

MACAU, March 24 - A delegation of nearly 30 MICE industry players from Macao and Hengqin, organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), visited Hong Kong from March 19 to 20 to attend the inaugural “Connect Marketplace Hong Kong”, hosted by Informa Markets, an exhibition organiser. IPIM also collaborated with the event organiser to arrange the Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour for over 40 domestic and foreign participants on 21 March, to showcase the strengths of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry, particularly the “Multi-venue Event” pattern. This initiative aimed to tell Macao-Hengqin’s story, expand international MICE clientele and promote the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.

Hong Kong Convention Ambassador Wu Shaoyuan highly praised Macao-Hengqin MICE facilities and service teams for meeting international professional standards. Domestic and foreign participants expressed increased interest in joining and organising conferences in Macao and Hengqin. Representatives from the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry spoke highly of the event’s overall organisation, the professionalism of the guests of honour, and the forum’s theme. They noted that the event analysed new industry trends, helping to enhance the development of the local MICE industry and further promote the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand. At the same time, the event extended its reach from Hong Kong to Macao, enhancing the synergistic development of conventions and exhibitions across the Greater Bay Area while enriching the participants’ experience and sense of accomplishment.

Promoting Advantages of Macao-Hengqin MICE through Exhibition Booths and Promotion Sessions

Taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong from 19 to 21 March, the inaugural Connect Marketplace Hong Kong offers a blend of insightful exhibitions, professional exchange and industry sharing sessions under the themed “Your Business Trip, Our Service Pleasure”, to facilitate in-depth connections among the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the MICE industry, business tourism and peripheral industries in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

To assist enterprises in aligning with national development initiatives like the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, enhancing internal and external connections, expanding international networks, and advancing the “Macao + Hengqin” joint development, IPIM organised a delegation from the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry to exhibit at the event and hold a concurrent event “Macao-Hengqin Joint MICE Promotion Seminar”. Additionally, IPIM brought along its mascot “Pou Kong Ieng” to meet with traders and showcase the strengths of the Macao and Hengqin MICE industry, attracting businesses and investments.

At the same time, IPIM Director Elaine Wong met with a delegation of about 60 MICE-related students from Macao University of Tourism (UTM). She shared insights into the MICE events hosted in Macao throughout the year, introduced the emerging trends in the MICE industry within Macao and the Greater Bay Area, and encouraged these budding professionals to cultivate a global MICE perspective.

Hong Kong Convention Ambassador and International Businesspeople Enjoyed an Immersive Experience in Macao-Hengqin MICE Hardware and Software Facilities

As one of the supporting organisations of the “Connect Marketplace Hong Kong”, IPIM collaborated with the event organiser in arranging the “Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour” for more than 40 domestic and foreign participants to visit Macao on 21 March. Among the attendees were Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors and international businesspeople, some of whom visited Macao for the very first time. Supported by a number of integrated resorts, this tour enabled domestic and foreign participants to have an immersive experience in Macao’s latest MICE software and hardware facilities, and develop a sense of Macao’s business landscape. During the event, IPIM also took the opportunity to arrange in-depth discussions and meetings between the attendees and representatives from Macao MICE associations and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. These interactions aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding and first-hand experience of the resources and vibrancy of the Macao-Hengqin MICE sector, enhancing the tour’s efficacy and value significantly.