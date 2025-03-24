National Treasury hosts webinar discussing outcomes of local government report, 15 Apr

The National Treasury, Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), and the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI), invite the media to a webinar that will discuss the outcomes of a local government report. The session aims to provide citizens with a basic understanding of the revenue and spending trends of local government in order to re-enforce the citizens’ constitutional role to hold public representatives accountable for the responsible and transparent use of public funds.

The webinar is part of South Africa’s participation in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) which was launched on 20 September 2011 during a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting attended by the Heads of State from eight founding governments (Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the United States). These leaders endorsed the Open Government Declaration (OGD) to promote accountable, responsive and inclusive governance.

The OGP is a voluntary international initiative designed to encourage good governance principles, including transparency, accountability, participation, and innovation.

During the webinar the media will have the opportunity to hear detailed presentations and engage in a Q&A session with officials from the National Treasury and its partners.

Details of the webinar are as follows:

DATE: Tuesday, 15 April 2025

TIME: 10:00 -12:30

PLATFORM: Microsoft Teams (virtual)

Please RSVP by clicking on the link: Webinar Registration by Wednesday, 09 April 2025



#GovZAUpdates