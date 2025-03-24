Communications and Digital Technologies assures beneficiaries of continued SASSA gold card replacement process

DCDT assures beneficiaries of continued SASSA gold card replacement process

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies reassures all social grant beneficiaries that the replacement of SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards is ongoing and that all beneficiaries will continue receiving their grants without disruption.

Beneficiaries who have not yet collected their Postbank black card can still access their grants at any Post Office branch using their ID. Once beneficiaries collect their Postbank black card, they will be able to access their funds as usual at ATMs and retailers.

The process of replacing SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards continues beyond 20 March 2025. Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit designated retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer, Spar, and Usave, to collect their new cards at no cost.



General Inquiries:

Postbank Call Centre: 0800 53 54 55

SASSA Customer Care: 0800 60 10 11

Home Visit Requests for Bedridden Beneficiaries:

SASSA Customer Care: 0800 60 10 11

Postbank Call Centre: 0800 53 54 55

To Find the Nearest Card Replacement Site:

Dial *120*355# from any cellphone

Website for More Information:

www.postbank.co.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

Cell: 060 886 4670

Mr Kwena Moloto

E-mail: KMoloto@dcdt.gov.za

Cell: 083 269 3189

