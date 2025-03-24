President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his working visit to the Republic of Namibia where he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The ceremony which coincided with the Republic’s 35th Anniversary of Independence Day was held today, Friday, 21 March 2025 at the State House in Windhoek.

The President joined other Heads of State and Government who attended the ceremony, to congratulate President Nandi-Ndaitwah on becoming the fifth and first female President of the Republic.

President Ramaphosa has described the occasion as a monumental celebration for women empowerment for embracing and recognising the role women play in the African continent and the opportunities given to women to show their capabilities and leadership. “Our hearts are warm from what we witnessed here today that the role of women has been fully embraced and we also embrace it. As many countries on the continent, we wait for the moment, when the women on our continent will rise to the top”.

The working visit provided an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic nature of the cordial bilateral relations between South Africa and Namibia and further consolidate bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

South Africa and Namibia enjoy excellent bilateral relations due to the deep fraternal and historic relationship cemented during the fight against colonialism and apartheid. Namibia’s stability and the interrelated ties with South Africa make the country a natural strategic partner not only in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) but also in the broader African Union (AU) context and globally.

President Ramaphosa is looking forward to working closely with the new President and her government to advance mutual political and economic interest and the integration of the African continent. Both countries pursue Africa’s renewal, South-South Cooperation, and the promotion of a rules-based international system.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola.

