Minister Barbara Creecy addresses NUMSA National Bargaining Conference, 24 Mar
The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy will address the NUMSA National Bargaining Conference.
Trade Unions continue to be a valuable and critical stakeholder for government in addressing issues related to the transport sector and delivery of efficient transport services.
Details are as follows:
Date: Monday, 24 March 2025
Time: 09:00 - 17:30 ( the Minister is expected to address after 13:00) Venue: Sandton Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg
Members of the media who will be attending are requested to confirm attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
