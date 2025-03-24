Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,273 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy addresses NUMSA National Bargaining Conference, 24 Mar

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy will address the NUMSA National Bargaining Conference.

Trade Unions continue to be a valuable and critical stakeholder for government in addressing issues related to the transport sector and delivery of efficient transport services.

Details are as follows:

Date:    Monday, 24 March 2025
Time:    09:00 - 17:30 ( the Minister is expected to address after 13:00) Venue: Sandton Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg

Members of the media who will be attending are requested to confirm attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy addresses NUMSA National Bargaining Conference, 24 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more