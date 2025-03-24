Minister Leon Schreiber launches Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, 25 Mar

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, and Special Investigating Unit Head, Adv Andy Mothibi, are scheduled to launch the Border Management and Immigration Anti- Corruption Forum (BMIACF) on Tuesday, 25 April 2025, in Pretoria. This initiative forms a key part of the intensified and coordinated effort to clamp down on corruption in this sector.

Leaders from the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and civil society organisations will attend the launch.

The launch of the BMIACF will take place as follows:

Date: 25 March 2025

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Pretoria

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8w2k58DjteaxThm18

The media is invited to cover this significant event, which will bring together key stakeholders from government, civil society, and law enforcement agencies to discuss strategies for combating corruption in border management and immigration.

Enquiries:

Mr Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson: Minister of Home Affairs

Cell: 077 606 9702

Mr. Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888



