Minister Leon Schreiber launches Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, 25 Mar
The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, and Special Investigating Unit Head, Adv Andy Mothibi, are scheduled to launch the Border Management and Immigration Anti- Corruption Forum (BMIACF) on Tuesday, 25 April 2025, in Pretoria. This initiative forms a key part of the intensified and coordinated effort to clamp down on corruption in this sector.
Leaders from the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and civil society organisations will attend the launch.
The launch of the BMIACF will take place as follows:
Date: 25 March 2025
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Pretoria
Time: 10h00 – 13h00
Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8w2k58DjteaxThm18
The media is invited to cover this significant event, which will bring together key stakeholders from government, civil society, and law enforcement agencies to discuss strategies for combating corruption in border management and immigration.
Enquiries:
Mr Duwayne Esau
Spokesperson: Minister of Home Affairs
Cell: 077 606 9702
Mr. Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit
Cell: 082 306 8888
