Dookan Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotions Across European Market

Dookan launches BFCM Collection, offering tiered discounts on grocery and home products for EU customers from March 24th to 31st.

Empower communities to stock up on essentials and specialty products during one of the most anticipated shopping periods of the year” — Sandeep Sharma, Founder & CEO of Dookan

GERMANY, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dookan , a leading name in the online grocery retail space catering to Indian groceries buyers in Europe, has announced its curated Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) collection . This initiative will offer a range of popular food and household products during a limited-time promotional period from March 24th to 31st.The BFCM Collection at Dookan aims to provide shoppers with value-based discounts on essential products without compromising on quality. Customers can explore a variety of groceries, ready to eat meals , cooking essentials, and home appliances, reflecting the diverse needs of households preparing for the festive and winter season.According to the company, the collection has been designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that both new and returning customers across the European Union can benefit from flexible price tiers. Shoppers will have access to flat-rate discounts based on their order size, with no minimum spend required for entry-level savings.The promotion includes the following tiered discount structure:Flat 10% discount (no minimum order)Flat 15% discount on orders above €69.99Flat 20% discount on orders above €150Flat 25% discount on orders above €300Each tier can be unlocked using dedicated discount codes provided on the BFCM Collection page, making it easier for customers to plan their purchases according to their household requirements.This year’s collection is also expected to support families hosting larger gatherings or preparing for seasonal festivals by offering a broader assortment of products with attractive price flexibility.The BFCM Collection is available exclusively at Dookan’s official website, and orders placed within the promotional window will automatically qualify for applicable discounts once the correct code is applied at checkout.For more information about the BFCM Collection or to browse the product selection, visit the website.

