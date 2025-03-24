Submit Release
News Search

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,289 in the last 365 days.

Dookan Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotions Across European Market

Dookan BFCM promo poster showing flat discounts from 10% to 25% with promo codes and order thresholds, valid from 24th to 31st March.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotions

"Dookan logo with green and orange brush strokes and tree emblem, tagline reads 'Europe’s No.1 Indian Grocery Store'.

Dookan - No.1 Indian Grocery Store in Europe

Dookan launches BFCM Collection, offering tiered discounts on grocery and home products for EU customers from March 24th to 31st.

Empower communities to stock up on essentials and specialty products during one of the most anticipated shopping periods of the year”
— Sandeep Sharma, Founder & CEO of Dookan
GERMANY, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dookan, a leading name in the online grocery retail space catering to Indian groceries buyers in Europe, has announced its curated Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) collection. This initiative will offer a range of popular food and household products during a limited-time promotional period from March 24th to 31st.

The BFCM Collection at Dookan aims to provide shoppers with value-based discounts on essential products without compromising on quality. Customers can explore a variety of groceries, ready to eat meals, cooking essentials, and home appliances, reflecting the diverse needs of households preparing for the festive and winter season.

According to the company, the collection has been designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that both new and returning customers across the European Union can benefit from flexible price tiers. Shoppers will have access to flat-rate discounts based on their order size, with no minimum spend required for entry-level savings.

The promotion includes the following tiered discount structure:
Flat 10% discount (no minimum order)
Flat 15% discount on orders above €69.99
Flat 20% discount on orders above €150
Flat 25% discount on orders above €300

Each tier can be unlocked using dedicated discount codes provided on the BFCM Collection page, making it easier for customers to plan their purchases according to their household requirements.

This year’s collection is also expected to support families hosting larger gatherings or preparing for seasonal festivals by offering a broader assortment of products with attractive price flexibility.

The BFCM Collection is available exclusively at Dookan’s official website, and orders placed within the promotional window will automatically qualify for applicable discounts once the correct code is applied at checkout.

For more information about the BFCM Collection or to browse the product selection, visit the website.

Sandeep Sharma
Dookan
+420 773842228
support@dookan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Dookan.com | No.1 Indian Grocery Store in Europe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dookan Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotions Across European Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more