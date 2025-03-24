Anker Innovations Announces Strategic Rebranding Evolution of AnkerMake to eufyMake

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging technology and consumer electronics, today announced the rebranding of its 3D printing brand, AnkerMake, to eufyMake. Effective March 24, eufyMake will join the eufy smart home brand family, while continuing to provide innovative printing solutions as an independent sub-brand.

"Much of the DNA of Anker Innovations, as well as its brands and sub-brands, is driven by the creative spirit of our customers, which Anker calls 'makers,'" said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. "The creativity of our loyal and passionate makers is shown in many different ways, whether it's powering up your daily life, developing a smart home system to keep your family safe and healthy, using our audio and visual brands to enhance your life with amazing music and video or taking a creative vision and making it a real thing they can hold in their hands. By leveraging eufy's established smart home infrastructure and cross-platform capabilities, we're empowering 'makers' around the world to transcend traditional printing boundaries." Future innovations from the eufyMake brand will embrace UV printing technology and other intelligent creative tools, forming a cohesive ecosystem that bridges digital creativity and smart living experiences.

Anker Innovations will continue to provide comprehensive customer service and support to existing 'makers' who are using the M5, M5C and 3D printing accessories. More information about the evolution of the AnkerMake brand into eufyMake can be found at eufyMake.com.



About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About eufyMake

eufyMake is the newest addition to the eufy brand family of smart home products and services. The eufyMake "Make it Real" mission is to develop powerful, easy-to-use tools that seamlessly integrate artistic creativity into everyday life and empower "makers" to transform their imagination into reality. More information is available at eufyMake.com.

