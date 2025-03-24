Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Anaphylaxis Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Anaphylaxis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anaphylaxis market size has seen a robust growth in recent years, rising from $3.24 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.51 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This growth can be credited to factors such as the rising prevalence of food allergies, increased awareness of anaphylaxis, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, better diagnosis and treatment methods, and the increasing availability of epinephrine auto injectors.

What Factors Are Contributing To The Expected Growth Of The Anaphylaxis Market In The Coming Years?

Expectations are that the anaphylaxis market will observe a significant growth rate, projected to reach $4.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2%. This expected growth during the forecast period is due to increasing urbanization and lifestyle changes, a growing incidence of anaphylaxis cases, rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, government funding for allergy research, and innovations in delivery systems for emergency treatment.

The forecast period will likely see a growing demand for injectable autoinjectors, integration of digital health solutions in anaphylaxis management, an increased focus on product affordability, a rise in preventative treatments and vaccines, and an increased use of biologics for allergy treatment, being the major trends to watch out for.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21096&type=smp

So Why Is There A Sudden Growth In Demand For Anaphylaxis Treatment Solutions?

A significant driver propelling the anaphylaxis market is the rising prevalence of food allergies. Food allergies, which ante up symptoms from mild to severe, including life-threatening anaphylaxis, are immune system reactions triggered by certain foods. The factoring causes behind this rising prevalence of food allergies range from changing dietary habits and environmental influences to improved awareness and diagnosis.

Anaphylaxis treatment provides life-saving intervention for food allergy patients by quickly reversing severe allergic reactions. This reduces symptoms such as swelling and difficulty breathing, stabilizes the patient, and prevents potentially fatal outcomes, while also equipping patients with the knowledge needed for handling future allergic incidents effectively.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anaphylaxis-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players Operating In The Anaphylaxis Market?

The significant players operating in the anaphylaxis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., ALK-Abelló, Stallergenes Greer, and Allergy Therapeutics.

So, What Are The Emerging Trends In The Anaphylaxis Market?

Companies operating in the anaphylaxis market are focusing on developing advanced epinephrine nasal sprays to enable faster and more efficient drug delivery during emergencies. This novel nasal spray provides a less invasive alternative to traditional epinephrine autoinjectors, potentially offering a more accessible option for emergency treatment, while also improving patient compliance by eliminating the need for needles. An example is the Neffy epinephrine nasal spray by ARS Pharmaceuticals, a US-based biotechnology company. Approved by the US FDA in August 2024, Neffy marks the first and only needle-free treatment for type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

How Is The Global Anaphylaxis Market Segmented?

1 By Drug Class: Epinephrine, Steroids, Antihistamines, Beta-antagonists, Other Drug Class

2 By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral, Other Routes Of Administration

3 By Application: Food Allergy, Pollen Allergy, Dust Mites Allergy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Epinephrine: Auto-injectors, Prefilled Syringes, Vials

2 By Steroids: Corticosteroids, Glucocorticoids, Mineralocorticoids

3 By Antihistamines: H1-receptor Antagonists, H2-receptor Antagonists

4 By Beta-antagonists: Selective Beta-blockers, Non-selective Beta-blockers

5 By Other Drug Class: Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists, Mast Cell Stabilizers

Regional Insights: North America was the largest region in the anaphylaxis market in 2024. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzers-global-market-report

Blood Bank Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-bank-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.