PHILIPPINES, March 24 - Press Release

March 23, 2025 TOL: Support to local products must include protection of agricultural lands Sta. Rosa, Laguna - Government support for the promotion of Filipino-made products must include the protection of agricultural lands that are vital to domestic industries. This was the assertion made by Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino, when asked how the government could address the continuing conversion of coconut farmlands in the province to make way for subdivisions and commercial establishments. "There must be a way to link the 'One Town, One Product' law that we just passed to fill in policy gaps due to the absence of a National Land Use Plan," the senator said in response to a local media query at the Alyansa press conference held in Laguna. Tolentino is referring to Republic Act No. 11981, or the 'Tatak Pinoy' (Proudly Filipino) Law, which was signed by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. last year. The senator said that he will study the law's implementing rules to see how the government could halt the unwarranted conversion of agricultural lands, not just in Laguna, but also in other provinces. "We can regulate the issuance of permits and clearances. You can't be allowed to just wipe out coconut plantations," the senator stressed. "As a child, I remember that San Pablo City used to have Franklin Baker," recalled the senator, referring to the company renowned for producing desiccated coconut and supplying coconut ingredients to major confectioneries around the world. In addition, Laguna is known for producing coconut based delicacies, most notably the iconic buko pie. Tolentino said that the same approach can be used to protect lanzones farms in Alaminos and palay fields in towns such as Victoria and Pila from unwarranted land-use conversion. The senator stressed that he backs the passage of the National Land Use Plan Act, which has languished in the legislative mill for over a decade. "I support the call to revive the National Land Use Plan Act which has long been pending, as former Senate President Vicente Sotto III said, since the 15th Congress," he said, referring to the measure seeking the sustainable use and allocation of the country's land resources.

