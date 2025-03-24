Santhera to share latest on commercial rollout of AGAMREE® and future strategic priorities at Capital Markets Day

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 24, 2025 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) in Zurich today, the Company will discuss the commercial progress with the global roll-out of AGAMREE® for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystropy (DMD). The Company will also outline plans for further market expansion and provide an update on its strategic direction beyond DMD. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its rare disease portfolio as part of its strategy to establish itself as a leading specialty pharmaceutical company.

The CMD will feature presentations from Santhera’s leadership team, including Dario Eklund, CEO; Dr Shabir Hasham, Chief Medical Officer; and Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Prof. Luca Bello MD, PhD, Associate professor of neurology, and neuromuscular clinician at the ​University of Padova, will provide insights into the significant unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients with DMD.

Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera said: "The last 12 months have been a pivotal period for both the Company and DMD patients, as we began the global commercial roll-out of AGAMREE. Today, we are pleased to share an update on our strong progress with this breakthrough treatment and outline near and medium-term strategic goals for the Company. As we continue to execute our plans, our focus remains on improving patients’ quality of life whilst delivering value for our shareholders."

Event details:

Santhera’s Capital Market Day will be held today for institutional investors, analysts and business journalists from 2:00 p.m. CET to 6:00 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich and online. A Webcast link and replay will be available for this group on request – please send an email to cmd2025@santhera.com.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer

catherine.isted@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

