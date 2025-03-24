Premier leads delegation to world’s fastest growing major economy

Release date: 23/03/25

Premier Peter Malinauskas is flying to India today, leading a delegation including all three university Vice Chancellors, with a focus on seizing opportunities in international education and trade in the billion-dollar export market for South Australia.

The Premier will visit New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on the five-day trip, which will be the first visit to India by a South Australian Premier since 2014.

During his visit, the Premier will engage with representatives from the Indian government, senior education officials, and key education partners to promote study and work opportunities for Indian international students in South Australia.

Accompanying the Premier will be Flinders University Vice Chancellor Colin Stirling and the co-Vice Chancellors of Adelaide University, Peter Hoj and David Lloyd.

With the opening of the new Adelaide University next year and Flinders University's investment in a new city campus, there is significant potential to attract even more students from India - already the largest source of international students in South Australia.

International education is South Australia's leading export, contributing over $3 billion to the state's economy, with more than 55,000 international students enrolled.

The Premier will also meet with leaders of prominent Indian companies to discuss investment opportunities in South Australia, particularly in the clean energy, space, food, wine, and agribusiness sectors, as well as steel opportunities.

India, now the world's most populous country, is South Australia's third-largest export market, valued at over $1 billion, trailing only China and the US.

Additionally, the Premier will explore the possibility of direct flights between Adelaide and India. South Australia is home to a growing Indian community, with more than 40,000 South Australians of Indian descent-the second-largest group after those from England.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

I am committed to ensuring that we fully capitalise on every opportunity presented by the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India is already the largest source of international students for us, and the opening of the new Adelaide University next year offers a valuable chance to attract even more students, providing a significant boost to our economy, community, and workforce.

We currently export over $1 billion in goods to India, and there is potential for further growth as demand for our high-quality produce continues to rise.

With a growing Indian community in South Australia, it makes perfect sense to explore the possibility of direct flights between Adelaide and the world's most populous country.