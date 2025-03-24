First flu vaccines available

South Australians are being urged to plan now for their influenza vaccination ahead of the winter season.

The first supplies of the free flu vaccine, specifically for people aged 65 and over, have been delivered by SA Health over the past week to GP clinics, pharmacies and other immunisation providers.

In South Australia last year, more than 67 per cent of people aged 65 and over got their vaccine.

Free vaccines for others, including children and people at higher risk of severe influenza disease and developing flu-related complications, will be delivered from the end of this month.

For people who are at greater risk of severe disease, the flu vaccine is available free through the National Immunisation Program.

That applies to around 600,000 South Australians, including people aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, children aged six months to less than five years of age, all Aboriginal people from six months of age, and people with certain medical conditions.

We want to ensure that people in the most vulnerable groups are vaccinated early in readiness for the flu season, as influenza disease can be severe, causing death or serious illness requiring hospitalisation.

We are expecting to see the number of flu cases track up soon, with 2025 cases of influenza notified in South Australia this year already, compared with 1469 at the same time last year.

SA Health is working hard to distribute flu vaccines across the state, which have been procured by the Australian Government to ensure everyone at higher risk can get a flu vaccine in a timely way.

The vaccine is adjusted each season to protect against new strains. Delivery of vaccines is timed to ensure South Australians can be vaccinated and protected ahead of the peak months of flu season, usually between June and September.

South Australia also provides free flu vaccines to adults and children who are experiencing homelessness and are not otherwise eligible for the free flu vaccine under the NIP.

Since 2022, under changes implemented by the Malinauskas Labor Government, pharmacies have been able to administer the free flu vaccine for South Australians aged 65 and over and other vulnerable groups (except children under 5) under the National Immunisation Program.

Last year, South Australia’s flu vaccine uptake was above the national average and the highest of any mainland state.

As of reporting at the end of the 2024 flu season, nearly 35 per cent of all South Australians had received a flu vaccine – a better uptake than Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Flu symptoms include a rapid onset of fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in children.

While many people recover within a week, cough and fatigue may last longer. In those most at risk influenza can cause serious illness, complications and hospitalisation, and sadly even death.

To learn more visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/flu

Attributable to Chris Picton

Already this year, South Australia has seen more than 500 more cases of flu compared to the same time last year.

We’re urging South Australians to plan ahead and book in for their flu shot to protect themselves and their families.

We have a fantastic program that provides free flu vaccines to around 600,000 South Australians including people over 65, children under 5, pregnant women, Aboriginal people and those with underlying health conditions.

Last year, South Australia’s flu vaccine uptake for all South Australians was higher than the national average and higher than any mainland state. I congratulate South Australians for rolling up their sleeves.

Attributable to Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

Prevention is always better than cure and this certainly is the case for influenza. I strongly encourage everyone to plan now to get their flu vaccine from their GP, pharmacist or immunisation provider.

If you are over 65 you should ring your usual immunisation provider to confirm that you can make a booking now. Parents, please start planning to have your little ones vaccinated – their vaccine will be here soon.

I’d also like to remind immunisation providers to let their higher-risk patients know they are eligible for a free flu vaccination. This could include people with chronic heart problems or respiratory conditions, chronic neurological disorders that can affect respiratory function, chronic kidney failure and people with impaired immunity.

And if your employer offers a program, make sure you are the first to sign up!