Prisoner art creates bushfire awareness and gives back to community

Release date: 24/03/25

Participants of an art program at Yatala Labour Prison (YLP) will have their work displayed at six SA Country Fire Service (CFS) locations, in a state-first partnership to support rehabilitation and promote bushfire awareness.

Prisoners took part in a competition with a ‘Bushfire Landscape’ theme – recognising the vital service the CFS provides and positively engaging with the community through art.

Six pieces were submitted with the winner’s artwork – inspired by the devastating Ash Wednesday fires and acknowledging five decades since the CFS was established – to be displayed at the CFS State Headquarters, in Keswick.

The other five pieces will be distributed from this month to nearby brigades, including Athelstone, Tea Tree Gully, Dalkeith, One Tree Hill and Salisbury.

The art program is another measure to reduce South Australia’s reoffending rate, which is the lowest in the nation.

Participants are given an opportunity for personal development, fostering an outlet to express themselves while improving social connection and post-release outcomes.

The artwork was accepted on behalf of CFS by Acting Director Community Risk and Resilience, Phil McDonough.

The initiative was led by Department for Correctional Services Activities Officer and CFS volunteer, Derek Kay, who plans to hold the competition annually and expand it to each of the state’s prisons.

It follows the ‘Artists on the Inside’ exhibition, at the Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre – giving the public an insight into the lives of men and women in custody who create the artwork displayed.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

South Australians recognise and respect their CFS, and the works produced reflect that through a unique initiative we haven’t seen before.

Participants not only had an opportunity to give back to the community, but they now have a greater understanding and appreciation of the service CFS volunteers provide.

Our state continues to have the lowest reoffending rate in the country – and art can be used as one of many rehabilitative tools to reduce the risk of recidivism.

Attributable to DCS Activities Officer and CFS volunteer, Derek Kay

CFS had started to roll out the bushfire awareness commercials for the 2024/25 bushfire season when I came up with the idea to run a competition within Yatala’s already successful art program.

Participants of the competition benefited from learning about CFS and bushfire awareness.

The art program at YLP provides participants with self-satisfaction and a sense of achievement while also promoting positive engagement.

We have many Officers who volunteer in the State Emergency Services agency and YLP management have always supported staff when required to attend callouts and deployments at short notice.

Attributable to the Yatala Prisoner who created the winning artwork, Matthew (not his real name)

Having my artwork shown at the CFS State Headquarters is special recognition and my way of saying thank you to the CFS for the important work they do.

The competition was an opportunity for us to give back to the community. We feel a sense of achievement by receiving appreciation from such a respected group such as the CFS.

Thank you to the Activities staff at YLP for providing us the opportunity to show our gratitude to the CFS who play such a big role in the community.