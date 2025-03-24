Helping skilled migrants fill critical job shortages in key industries

Release date: 24/03/25

The South Australian Government is investing more than $1.5 million to unlock the full potential of skilled migration and address underutilisation and workforce shortages in priority sectors in South Australia.

The programs specifically target the engineering, ICT and construction industries, where skilled workers are urgently needed and where the local job market has been exhausted.

The Skilled Migration Talent and Industry Connection Program is funding six partner organisations to deliver services and solutions that support skilled migrants to connect with local networks and employment opportunities matched to their experience and qualifications.

The partner organisations delivering tailored employment outcomes are:

Australian Migrant Resource Centre (AMRC) – Connect, Thrive and Contribute

The Committee for Adelaide – Adelaide Connected

The South Australian Business Chamber – Skilled Migration Industry Connection Project

SkilledSmart Careers – Engineer Futures

Community Corporate – SA Migrant Job Support Centre

A sixth program, BuildConnect delivered by the Master Builders Association of SA, commenced in January to bolster the state’s building and construction industry workforce and help deliver critical housing and public infrastructure projects.

Programs will be delivered through to 30 June 2026 and include job-readiness workshops, language support and training, industry connection events, masterclasses and career expos.

Services will be available to skilled migrants across metropolitan and regional locations including the Murraylands, Naracoorte, Bordertown, Mt Gambier, Whyalla, Tumby Bay, Port Augusta, and metropolitan Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Every year, skilled migrants come to South Australia, making a new life here and bringing a diverse range of skills, qualifications and professional experience.

We know that migrants often face additional challenges that prevent them from engaging in meaningful employment, whether it be a lack of business networks, local work experience or skill recognition.

This investment enables us to respond to the skills needs of industry by providing skilled migrants with job readiness support and the business connections they need to effectively integrate into the local workforce and contribute to our economy.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Migration has long been part of South Australia’s story. Migrants have been fundamental to our economic success, and we have also benefitted from the cultural influence each community has shared with us.

More recently, we have called upon skilled migrants to help fill the gaps that cannot be filled from the local job market.

When we came into Government we understood that a number of migrants where not utilised at the level of the their experience or qualification. Immediately we commissioned Deloitte to conduct a report into maximising the value of South Australia’s onshore skilled migrant community. The economic opportunity of supporting those who are not utilised to the level of their skill is significant according to the report.

The Skilled Migrant Talent and Industry Connection Program headlines what this Government is doing to support skilled migrants and maximise their benefit to our economy.

We are excited to have prominent organisations deliver critical supports that will help bridge the gap between skills and being employed at the level of their qualification and experience.