Fullcity Acquires Codence to Strengthen Industry Leadership in Enterprise Technology

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fullcity, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Codence, a firm renowned for its expertise in custom technology solutions. This strategic acquisition solidifies Fullcity’s position as a dominant force in enterprise technology, providing clients with expanded capabilities, deeper industry expertise, and a more powerful suite of services.This merger represents a strategic alignment of priorities designed to deliver innovative technology solutions at a larger scale. By integrating Codence’s deep expertise with Fullcity’s comprehensive resources, clients can expect enhanced service offerings, faster project development, and execution at an enterprise level without disruption to existing services."We are entering an exciting chapter of growth and opportunity," said Rajiv Gosine, CEO of Fullcity. "The acquisition of Codence enables us to amplify our capabilities and remain a trusted partner for businesses navigating complex challenges. Together, Fullcity and Codence are setting the standard for excellence in technology services."This merger brings distinct advantages:• More Accessible Expertise: Fullcity and Codence clients will benefit from expanded teams.• Improved Resources: A robust infrastructure means tailored solutions can be delivered faster, more efficiently, and with greater precision.• Client-Centric Focus: Current projects, teams, and points of contact remain unchanged. Clients will continue to experience the same high level of service they’ve come to expect, with added opportunities to explore innovative solutions.Fullcity and Codence are committed to a smooth transition with no disruption to current projects, contracts, or partnerships. Clients will continue working with their existing teams while gaining access to enhanced expertise and expanded service offerings.This merger underscores our dedication to fostering long-term strategic partnerships. Our clients remain at the forefront of all decisions, as we continue to prioritize quality, responsiveness, and customized solutions.This acquisition is a defining moment for Fullcity, Codence, and the industries we serve. Together, we are building a future where technology drives limitless possibilities.Fullcity + CodenceTwo Industry Leaders. One Vision. Infinite Possibilities.

