Dr. Prem Soman Will Present Keynote Lecture at ASNC2025 in Orlando, Florida

Prem Soman, MD, PhD, MASNC, Keynote Lecturer at ASNC2025 American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC)

How Nuclear Cardiology Transformed Patient Care in Cardiac Amyloidosis, and What the Remarkable Developments in the Field Have Taught Us

Developments have unfolded in cardiac amyloidosis, ... where we have three approved medications and many more innovations in the pipeline.” — Prem Soman, MD, PhD, MASNC

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed cardiologist, educator, and researcher Prem Soman, MD, PhD, MASNC, will present the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture at the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) 2025 Annual Scientific Session and Exhibition. Dr. Soman will chart how the confluence of extraordinary diagnostic and therapeutic advances transformed cardiac amyloidosis from a disease believed, until recently, to be rare and untreatable to a condition now recognized as both startlingly prevalent and treatable with life-saving therapies. Nuclear cardiology has been central to these transformative developments. His lecture, titled “Cardiac Amyloidosis: Transforming Patient Care with Nuclear Cardiology,” will highlight unique opportunities available for today's nuclear cardiology imagers to translate these developments into transformative patient care.

“Truly breathtaking developments have unfolded in cardiac amyloidosis, transforming a condition for which there were no available treatments to one where we have three approved medications and many more innovations in the pipeline,” Dr. Soman says. “The remarkable aspect of this story is how the transformation started – from the discovery that noninvasive nuclear cardiology techniques have extraordinary accuracy for making the diagnosis. There are many lessons to be learned from our experience with cardiac amyloidosis. I hope to address how these lessons may inform our field. For physicians, scientists, and technologists starting their careers, the field of cardiac amyloidosis offers unparalleled opportunities.”

Dr. Soman is the Richard S. Caligiuri Endowed Chair in Amyloidosis and Heart Failure and a tenured professor of medicine (cardiology) and clinical and translational science at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He directs the Cardiac Amyloidosis Center, which he helped establish, and is the director of nuclear cardiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Institute. He is also the associate chief for faculty development in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cardiology Division.

A past president of ASNC and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Cardiovascular Council, Dr. Soman is widely recognized for his contributions as a leader and an educator. He has received SNMMI's Outstanding Educator and Hermann Blumgart awards, chaired the American College of Cardiology Imaging Council and the International Congress of Nuclear Cardiology, and was instrumental in the development of ASNC's Future Leaders: The Next Generation of Nuclear Cardiology program.

Dr. Soman has authored or coauthored more than 160 publications, including original research, practice guidelines and quality standards documents, and textbook chapters. He is the senior guest editor for the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology and a senior associate editor of Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

About ASNC2025 and the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture

Selection as a Mario Verani Memorial Lecturer is one of the highest honors bestowed by ASNC. The award recognizes qualities exemplified by the late Dr. Mario S. Verani, a founding member of ASNC known for his seminal contributions to nuclear cardiology, excellence as a teacher and a clinician, and for being a caring physician.

The ASNC2025 Main Program will convene Sept. 4-7 in Orlando, Florida, USA. Dr. Soman will present the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture during the Opening Plenary Session on Friday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time). Attendees may choose in-person or virtual registration.

About the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,700 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

