TAP Marketing Taps Sara Ost for New CGO Role to Accelerate Growth

Sara Ost joins Tap Marketing as Chief Growth Officer.

Strategy firm TAP brings on proven growth innovator to amplify impact for its sustainability, design, and wellness clients.

HILTON HEAD, SC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Marketing, a leader in integrated business and marketing strategies for sustainability, design, and wellness brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Ost as Chief Growth Officer in a newly-created role.

TAP, founded in 2021, works with market innovators, helping clients refine their business while growing profitably. The firm has experienced significant growth in the past three quarters as clients seek greater support aligning business and brand objectives in a rapidly-shifting landscape.

“Sara is an innovative leader with demonstrated talent for generating growth wherever she’s worked,” says Paul Hagar, TAP’s Founder and CMO. “We serve a sophisticated but poorly understood clientele, the midsize vertical brand, and Sara’s creativity and sensitivity in uncovering fresh solutions will help TAP continue to deliver differentiated solutions to clients.”

“In collaborating with TAP’s founding team on a variety of projects over the years, I appreciated the spirited dynamic we built, focusing on initiatives that were bold yet pragmatic,” says Ost. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the TAP team to accelerate growth.”

Ost’s background spans transformative digital and experiential endeavors with brands like Dwell, Hunter Douglas, and Coca-Cola, along with entrepreneurial experience as the founder of EcoSalon, an early ecommerce-meets-media property. Her leadership track record includes roles heading growth for award-winning design consultancies like Andculture and Group Delphi, where her work proved instrumental, helping both firms become attractive acquisition targets for global companies.

TAP Marketing develops business and marketing strategies for a range of companies in the sustainability, design, and wellness spaces. Our team of savvy and experienced leaders brings its results-oriented mindset to all our clients, delivering programs tailored to their objectives. More information at www.TAPMarketing.us.

