Women’s Quarterly Magazine Celebrates Four Years in Print, Expands Global Reach with Amazon & Magzter

Erin Duvall on the Cover of Women's Quarterly Innovation 2025 with Nigel Barker and Gina Woods, Ashley Barron

Founded by Ilene Carol, WQ celebrates a major milestone while continuing to amplify women’s voices and stories through legacy, leadership, and visibility.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Quarterly Magazine (WQ), the legacy-driven lifestyle and empowerment publication, proudly celebrates its fourth year in print publishing, marking a powerful chapter in its evolution from digital roots to global visibility. Founded online in 2016 and debuting its first print issue in January 2021, WQ was created by publisher Ilene Carol in memory of her sister, whose journey with mental illness inspired a mission to uplift, honor, and humanize women’s voices.

In just four years, WQ has expanded its reach from grassroots storytelling to international readership. It is now officially approved for distribution on Amazon Kindle and Amazon Books and is featured on Magzter, a global digital magazine platform. The publication releases four curated issues per year, spotlighting women who are making bold moves in business, community, and culture.

“This magazine was born out of grief but built on purpose,” says Ilene Carol, founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly Magazine. “Every issue is a love letter to women who are rising, rebuilding, and redefining success on their own terms—and I’m proud that WQ is becoming a space where those stories can live with power and permanence.”

Past WQ covers have featured powerhouse names such as Heather Monahan (confidence expert and bestselling author), Danielle Cobo (resilience coach and top podcast host), and Mafae Yunon Belasco (entrepreneur and Binibining Pilipinas World 2003), alongside impactful community leaders like Kathryn Starke, founder of Creative Minds Publishing and the NFL-partnered literacy initiative Tackle Reading.

The latest issue of Women’s Quarterly Magazine features Erin Duvall on the cover, with special highlights on Nigel Barker (celebrity photographer and TV personality) and Gina Woods, co-founder of Donna’s Recipe alongside Tabitha Brown, continuing the magazine’s commitment to amplifying powerful, multidimensional women.

WQ also continues its multi-year partnership with the WO3 Movement, an annual campaign dedicated to celebrating and empowering women every March. Looking ahead, the magazine is relaunching its popular “Everyday Woman” cover contest and introducing a new signature initiative— “40 Women Over 40,” a special edition recognizing seasoned women in business who lead with resilience and brilliance.

About Ilene Carol

Ilene Carol is a media entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for women’s mental health and empowerment. As the founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly Magazine, she leads with legacy, amplifying stories that often go untold. Her work spans publishing, podcasting, and community-building platforms that are reshaping the narrative around womanhood, purpose, and success.

About Women’s Quarterly Magazine

Women’s Quarterly Magazine is a women-led lifestyle publication committed to elevating the voices of real women in real-time. Originally launched online in 2016, the print edition debuted in 2021 and continues to shine a spotlight on cultural changemakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives shaping the future. Created in memory of the founder’s sister, WQ is grounded in compassion, culture, and community.

