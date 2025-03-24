Dolly Parton’s Former Mountain Retreat in Idyllwild Hits the Market

As twilight settles over Idyllwild, Dolly Parton’s former mountain retreat glows with warmth and wonder—an inviting escape tucked among the trees and timeless quiet.

IDYLLWILD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolly Parton’s Former Mountain Retreat in Idyllwild Hits the MarketA rare opportunity to own a piece of country music history has arrived. The former mountain retreat of Dolly Parton is now for sale, offering an exclusive glimpse into the legendary artist’s time in the quaint and artsy town of Idyllwild, California.Recently owned by Dolly and her mother, this three-story, 1,800 sq. ft. mid-century chalet sits on a seasonal creek, surrounded by towering pines. Nearly all décor, collectibles, and furnishings remain just as Dolly left them, making this a truly one-of-a-kind listing for fans, historians, and homebuyers alike.This home is the definition of woodsy elegance, blending warm wood-beamed ceilings, expansive windows, and a dramatic stone fireplace built around a massive granite boulder. The spacious loft—said to be one of Dolly’s favorite places to write and play music—features three built-in beds, sleeping five."Owning a home with such a rich history is a rare opportunity,” says listing agent Tiffany of Elevated Properties . "Dolly was a beloved part of the Idyllwild community, known for her warmth, generosity, and deep love for the mountains. This home truly reflects her spirit—welcoming, creative, and full of charm.”While the home maintains its signature character, recent updates ensure a seamless blend of nostalgia and modern convenience:A new "Presidential" luxury shingle roof for style and durabilityA brand-new EV charging station, perfect for today’s mountain retreat ownersIndependent heating and cooling zones for customizable comfortFreshly stained decks and railings to enhance the home’s timeless appealAdding to its uniqueness, the home features custom sculpted gates designed by renowned artist Dore Capitani, whose metalwork is displayed throughout Idyllwild. These gates mark the entrance to a home that’s as much a work of art as it is a retreat.With its celebrity pedigree, architectural character, and serene mountain setting, this isn’t just a house—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Dolly Parton’s story.The property is now listed for $768,000.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule a private showing, please contact:Tiffany Raridon, BrokerElevated Properties951-852-9661tiffany@idyllwildproperties.com

