NewGen Travel Group LLC Partners with Arrivia to Bring Exclusive Travel Discounts to the Public

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewGen Travel Group LLC, a leading travel operator, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Arrivia , the world’s largest stand-alone travel loyalty provider. This collaboration will bring Arrivia’s award-winning travel platform to the public, providing members with access to deeply discounted hotels, resorts, and cruises.Through this partnership, NewGen Travel Group will be able to offer its members exclusive discounts on travel bookings through its member platform. This will include access to top-rated hotels and resorts at significantly reduced rates, as well as special deals on cruises and other travel experiences. The partnership will also provide members with access to personalized travel planning services and 24/7 customer support.“We are thrilled to partner with Arrivia and bring their exceptional travel platform to our members,” said Tony Navarro, Managing Partner of NewGen Travel Group LLC. “This collaboration will allow us to offer our members even more value and savings on their travel bookings. We are committed to providing our members with the best possible travel experiences, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”Arrivia’s platform has been recognized for its user-friendly interface and its ability to provide members with exclusive discounts on travel bookings. With this partnership, NewGen Travel Group is further solidifying its position as a leader in the travel industry, providing members with unparalleled access to affordable and high-quality travel experiences.For more information on NewGen Travel Group and its partnership with Arrivia, please visit their website at http://newgentravelgroup.net or contact their customer service team at 1-800-240-3408. With this new collaboration, Members can expect even more exciting and affordable travel options from NewGen Travel Group.

