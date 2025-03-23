Macao International Parade promotes the beauty of cultural integration opening a new chapter of the cultural encounter between East and West

MACAU, March 23 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, set off today (23 March) from the Ruins of St. Paul’s. Upholding the spirit of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration” while also promoting Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, this year’s Parade featured local groups and participating groups from other cities designated as “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”, totalling an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists. The Parade showcased diverse cultural customs of the world, highlighting the charm of Macao as a cultural city and its role as “One base”, creating a vital window for the exchange and mutual understanding of Chinese and Western civilizations through this artistic feast.

The departure ceremony was attended by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, O Lam; the Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Shi Zeyi; the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the Director of the Consular Affairs Department of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao S.A.R., Lin Ruhai; the Party Leadership Group Secretary and Director of the Standing Committee of Huzhou Municipal People's Congress, Sun Xianlong; the Mayor of Anseong City of the Republic of Korea, Bora Kim; the Deputy Mayor of Kamakura City of Japan, Shoichiro Chida; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Lin Yuan; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Kong Chi Meng; the President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Luís Gomes; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheang Kai Meng; the Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., Dr. Wilfred Wong; the Chief Advisor of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kent Wong; the Secretary-General of SJM Resort, S.A. Dr. Rui Cunha; the Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM China, Iwan Dietschi; the Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; and the Assistant to Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Wong. The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Head of Division of Asia Affairs of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Cultural and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Yu Min; the Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Lam Chon Sang; the Deputy Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Heng Hong; the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Choi Kin Long; the Head of Division of Cultural, Recreational and Association Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Au Chan Weng; the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lo Song Man; the Vice President of Customer Services cum Commercial of Air Macau Company Limited, Zhang Yun; the President of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, Lei Cheok Kuan; and the Vice-President of Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Lei Chong In, among others.

Impressive line-up of 83 participating groups, presenting dazzling performances

As a signature festive event of Macao, the Parade has entered its eleventh edition since its first edition in 2011 and has become one of the events in celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, drawing the participation of residents and tourists from around the world. This year’s Parade featured artistic groups from various regions, including Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Morocco, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Polynesia, Argentina, Egypt, Mainland China and Hong Kong. Additionally, representative artistic groups from three other cities designated as “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”, including Huzhou (China), Anseong (South Korea) and Kamakura (Japan), were invited to participate in the event. A total of 23 artistic groups from 15 countries and regions joined with the 60 local participating groups, totalling an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists. This year, the Parade’s mascot VIVA once again led the parade procession and spectators to depart from the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The Parade also included distinctive local mascot group, featuring mascots and artistic groups from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and six integrated resorts, to interact with the spectators.

The parade procession set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, passed through old streets and alleys in the Historic Centre of Macao and arrived at Largo de S. Domingos, where it interacted closely with residents and tourists. It then continued to travel through the Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, showcasing the groups’ unique cultural characteristics. The VIVA Carnival was presented at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, featuring a rich variety of games booths and workshops.

The finale performance held at Sai Van Lake Square marked the opening of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia”, where various performing groups staged a vibrant and artistic celebration, showcasing the charm of Macao as a “Culture City of East Asia”.

During the promotional period, the Parade collaborated with the six integrated resorts to organize 9 sessions of outreach activities in various districts, allowing the public to get close to diversified cultures and arts. Other promotional activities such as voting for the “Most Popular Group” and the “2025 Macao International Parade” Photography Contest, also attracted the participation of many residents and received an enthusiastic response.

Live broadcast across the Greater Bay Area, expanding the Parade’s joyful atmosphere

In order to allow more spectators to enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Parade and performances, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. broadcasted the entire event live through “TDM Ou Mun” and “TDM Entertainment” TV channels. As TDM is broadcasted officially in the Pearl River Delta, covering a population of more than 100 million, viewers in the Greater Bay Area are also able to enjoy the Macao International Parade through the live broadcast. Moreover, outdoor screens were installed at several locations, including the Iao Hon Market Park, leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and outdoor spaces next to the Flower City Garden, Rua de Coimbra, in Taipa. A live broadcast was also offered on several new media platforms online to engage more viewers in the Parade’s vibrant atmosphere in Macao. These channels include the Parade’s page on Facebook, “IC Art” page on Facebook, IC’s Tik Tok account and TDM’s Multimedia platform (including TDM’s website and mobile application and WeChat channel), among others.

The “Macao International Parade” is one of the major events celebrating Macao’s return to the motherland. This year, the event is once again jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated resorts, and supported by the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Transport Bureau, the Air Macau Co., Ltd. and the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations. TDM - Teledifusão de Macau S.A. is the designated live television broadcaster. The Cultural Affairs Bureau also receivedsupport fromthe Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District.