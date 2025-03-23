Avast Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Outstanding Protection Against Fake Online Shops
Avast has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce that Avast has been awarded certification for its exceptional ability to detect and block fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights Avast's commitment to providing advanced security solutions that protect consumers from the increasing threat of fake e-commerce websites.
— Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives
In the November 2024 Fake-Shops Detection Test, AV-Comparatives evaluated 37 cybersecurity solutions to assess their effectiveness in identifying and preventing access to fraudulent online shops. Avast showed significant improvement from previous evaluations, achieving a detection rate of >90%. This performance places Avast among the top security solutions in this category.
The rise of fake online shops presents a growing danger to consumers, leading to financial fraud and data theft. These deceptive sites are designed to closely resemble legitimate e-commerce platforms, making them increasingly difficult to spot. AV-Comparatives’ rigorous testing process evaluates security solutions against a wide variety of fraudulent websites to measure their effectiveness in real-world conditions.
"The surge in fake online shops highlights the urgent need for robust security solutions capable of detecting and blocking fraudulent sites before they cause harm," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "Avast has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams."
Avast’s certification reflects its dedication to enhancing online safety for users. By successfully detecting and blocking access to fraudulent shops, Avast helps prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that could compromise their personal and financial information.
AV-Comparatives applauds Avast for its commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its proactive approach to tackling emerging online threats. Consumers are encouraged to use certified security solutions like Avast to stay protected against the evolving risks of cybercrime.
For more details on the Fake-Shops Detection Test and to view the full report, visit:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/fake-shop-detection-certification-2024-for-avast/
About Avast
Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac, and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.com.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization that conducts systematic testing to evaluate the performance of security software and mobile security solutions. By utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives creates a real-world testing environment to ensure accurate and reliable results. AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible reports to individuals, media outlets, and academic institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized seal of approval for security software excellence.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
