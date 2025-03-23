PHILIPPINES, March 23 - Press Release

March 22, 2025 TOL: The story of Caviteños is the story of all Filipinos Trece Martires, Cavite - Caviteño Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino on Friday gave a fitting tribute to the country's fisherfolk, farmers, and workers. In his speech at the Alyansa grand rally held at the capitol grounds of the new Cavite provincial capitol building, Tolentino acknowledged the valuable contributions of these sectors to national development. "Cavite is a mirror of the country. The story of Caviteños is the story of all Filipinos," said Tolentino, who hails from Tagaytay City, and whose niece, Athena Tolentino, is the current Governor of Cavite. He noted that the sacrifices of Cavite's fisherfolk, farmers, and workers, as well as their dreams for their family, are no different from the struggles and hopes of millions of Filipinos from across the country. "I'm saying this because Congress needs to support fisheries and agriculture... same with the workers in our industrial zones," he stressed. Tolentino said that workers seek better pay and lower prices of electricity - which is the reason why he is pushing for the removal of the 12 percent value added tax (VAT) from electricity services. To protect Filipino fisherfolk, Tolentino said that he fought for the passage of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064). He also gave assistance to fisherfolk groups affected by last year's oil spill, and those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Zambales, West Philippine Sea. The senator said that he likewise pushed for the approval of the measure that would give students a substantial discount in their purchase of internet load to help them in their studies. Like in his previous rally speeches, Tolentino acknowledged three personalities from the crowd. They included: Rommel Guegera, 33, a motorcycle rider from Trece Martires; Romnel Mincay, 45, a fisherman from Ternate; and student Anette Gwen Balbin, 23, from Ternate Integrated National High School. "The continuing fight of Caviteños for a better life is also the fight of all Filipinos. We all share the same history, and look forward to a common bright future. May we continue to show our unity," Tolentino concluded his speech.

