The Lyra McKee Symposium. AI and journalism – threats or opportunities?

Join us for a panel discussion looking at the threats of artificial intelligence to journalism and the media in general and asking if there are any opportunities?

This event is in honour of our much-missed member, Lyra McKee, and will include some introductory remarks before our panel discussion.

Although we are without Elon Musk, our cracking panel includes senior analyst Ciaran O’Connor, Institute of Strategic Dialogue who will discuss the ramifications of artificial intelligence on the media in general and journalism in particular.

Other panelists include Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary  and Stiofan Bruce, media student studying journalism at Belfast Metropolitan College.

There will also be opportunities for discussion on the topic and a Q&A session.

Hosted by Belfast and District Branch of the National Union of Journalists.

Doors open 6.30pm. David Hill Studio, Crescent Arts Centre, 2-4 University road.

