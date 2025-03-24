The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu: The Next Pride and Prejudice and Zombies—or Something Bigger?

The author Jorah Kai and book cover for The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu

A bold new novel, The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu, reimagines Hemingway’s classic by merging literary mastery with cosmic horror, releasing April 1, 2025.

Hemingway explored a lost generation’s existential crisis. Lovecraft delved into humanity’s insignificance in an indifferent universe. This novel blends both, revealing, maybe, it's the same story.” — Jorah Kai

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hollywood continues to mine familiar IPs and franchise fatigue sets in, The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu offers something truly rare: a high-concept literary mashup that balances artistic prestige with mass appeal. This genre-bending novel merges Ernest Hemingway’s seminal classic The Sun Also Rises with the mythic terror of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos—two of the most influential literary voices of the 20th century. Releasing April 1, 2025—a century after the original publication—this chilling reimagining has already caught the attention of a top Hollywood agent, with whispers of major star power and global adaptation buzz surrounding a potential feature film or prestige streaming series.A Story Made for HollywoodIn 2009, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies by Jane Austen and Seth Grahame-Smith surprised readers and filmgoers alike, blending Austen’s timeless romance with a zombie apocalypse. The book sold over 1.5 million copies, and the film grossed $25 million worldwide—ultimately finding long-tail success through streaming and digital rentals. It proved audiences crave fresh, genre-blending takes on the classics. The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu is poised to follow a similar path.This mashup merges Hemingway’s spare, haunting prose with Lovecraft’s cosmic dread, reintroducing the Lost Generation—Jack Schitt, Ro’brt Ctholh’en, Brett Ashley, and Creepy Bill—as they drift through postwar Europe, stalked not only by existential malaise but by an ancient terror on the verge of awakening.A Visually and Sonically Immersive NovelBeyond its genre-bending narrative, The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu features stunning chapter illustrations and a beautifully painted cover that vividly bring the world to life. The book is paired with Sad Songs from an Old Goth in a Tree and three immersive music albums—The Book Soundtrack, Voidwalker, and Sad Songs—created by the author, an existential detective and veteran of global dance music culture, from Burning Man to the Olympics. The result is a multisensory experience steeped in beauty, dread, and catharsis—crafted to captivate fans of art, music, and story alike.Hollywood Eyes the PrizeThe novel has already piqued the interest of a top Hollywood agent. While details remain confidential, insiders are buzzing over the project’s blockbuster potential—as either a prestige streaming series or a $100M feature film. With Cthulhu—one of horror’s most iconic and globally beloved characters—at the center, the adaptation carries a built-in fanbase spanning film, games, literature, and comics. The combination of literary prestige and mythic horror could position The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu as the next Pride and Prejudice and Zombies—a genre-bending breakout with both artistic edge and box office potential.Buzz from Major OutletsThe book has already earned coverage from Yahoo News, The Associated Press, and a growing number of prominent outlets, highlighting its ambitious concept and cultural relevance. Early reviews are glowing—praising the seamless fusion of Hemingway and Lovecraft, the striking artwork, and the novel’s emotional resonance. Critics and horror fans alike are calling it “deeply creative,” “visually arresting,” and “an unforgettable reading experience.” With momentum growing, The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu is fast becoming one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.About the AuthorThe Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu is co-authored by Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner Ernest Hemingway and Jorah Kai, the modern minstrel of the macabre. Kai brings a bold, horror-infused lens to Hemingway’s classic. Though still emerging in the Western literary landscape, he has a long history in underground and artistic circles and recent cultural impact in China, where he has appeared on national television and reached millions of viewers in his cultural and solarpunk environmental documentary shows. Kai’s Diary, his pandemic nonfiction epistolary tale, was an international bestseller and one of the top books in China for 2020. His novel Amos the Amazing, another bestseller in children’s steampunk literature, was recently acquired by CQPG—the powerhouse publisher behind Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem, now a global Netflix sensation. With China’s growing fascination with Cthulhu and Kai’s cross-cultural reach, this book is poised to captivate readers across continents and languages. Pre-order NowThe Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu launches April 1, 2025, and is now available for pre-order in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats. To request a review copy or explore the book, soundtrack, or upcoming events, please contact More Publishing or visit jorahkai.com.

The Sun Also Rises on Cthulhu book release trailer

