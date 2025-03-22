Statewide burn ban remains in effect as fire activity increases during period of critical fire weather

The N.C. Forest Service is reminding the public that a statewide ban on open burning remains in effect until further notice as most of the state is currently experiencing critical fire weather. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures are contributing to extreme fire behavior.

In addition to providing initial attack response for several large and active wildfires across multiple forest service districts, N.C. Forest Service personnel are responding to reports of non-escaped illegal fires while the statewide burn ban is in place. Using outdoor fire during a burn ban is prohibited by law and unnecessarily challenges response capabilities.

Significant fire activity across the state includes the following:

The Black Cove , Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County. The Black Cove Fire is 1,239 acres in size with no containment. The Deep Woods Fire is 1,102 acres in size with no containment. The Fish Hook Fire is 152 acres and 50% contained. Helene debris and rugged terrain are posing challenges for containment on all three fires.

Other significant wildfires burning in Western North Carolina are the Old Hwy 16 #1 Fire in Wilkes County, the Iron Circle Fire in Burke County and the Caleb Lane Fire in Caldwell County. The Old Hwy 16 #1 Fire is about 200 acres in size and 50% contained. The Iron Circle Fire is about 160 acres in size and 50% contained. The Caleb Lane Fire is about 50 acres in size with no containment.

N.C. Forest Service District 10 personnel are responding to the Goinstown Road Fire near the Stokes/Rockingham County line. The fire is about 50 acres in size, 0% contained.

N.C. Forest Service personnel in Caswell County are responding to the Anderson Road Fire, about 20-30 acres in size and 50% contained.

, about 20-30 acres in size and 50% contained. As of March 19, 1,040 wildfires have burned on state and private lands statewide since March 1. Ninety-nine percent of wildfires in North Carolina are human-caused which means almost all wildfires are avoidable.

Burn Ban Notice: Effective 8 a.m. Friday, March 21, a ban on all open burning was issued statewide. All burning permits are canceled. No new permits are being issued. The ban remains in effect until further notice. Read news release.

Drones and Wildfires: Flying a drone near or over a wildfire is illegal. Don’t do it. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

To check wildfire activity across the state, use the North Carolina Wildfire Public Viewer at https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/.

