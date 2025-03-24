Submit Release
Jameel Haiat Explores Trauma, Love, Family, Politics in Latest Inspirational Poetry Book "Cum Dumpster Fire"

Cum Dumpster Fire - Book Cover

Sometimes our expressions, our words, our art, are a purge, a release. My words are cathartic, valuable to my sanity, creatively necessary, my passion. Or sometimes…words are just words.”
— Jameel Haiat
CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As National Poetry Month approaches in April, Author/Artist Jameel Haiat is set to release his anticipated second book, "Cum Dumpster Fire”. This stirring collection of short and long form poetry combines a fresh, contemporary voice with themes of trauma, love, family, politics, and urban life. What makes this book even more special is that it was written during Haiat's battle with laryngeal cancer and reflects his ongoing recovery challenges.

This book is not just about Haiat's personal journey but also touches on universal themes that many readers can relate to. From the complexities of love and family dynamics to the impact of politics and urban life, "Cum Dumpster Fire" offers a thought-provoking and emotional read. It is a testament to the power of art and self-expression in the face of adversity.
Adding to the affecting impact that his poetry offers, Haiat’s poignant watercolor paintings add a beautiful visual element to the pages while also bringing the words to life in a colorful and truly visceral way.

"Cum Dumpster Fire" will be released on March 28, 2025, in honor of National Poetry Month. It is a must-read for anyone looking for a contemporary and heartfelt exploration of life's challenges and triumphs. Haiat's words and paintings will leave a lasting impact on readers, and his story will inspire others to find their own voice in the face of adversity.

Jameel Haiat
+66 99 447 9700
hello@jameelhaiat.com
