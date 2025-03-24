International Psychic Medium Colby Rebel Brings 'A Night with Spirit' to Aspen’s Gravity Haus on April 3, 2025

COLBY REBEL INT'L PSYCHIC MEDIUM LIVE AT THE GRAVITY HAUS, ASPEN, CO

I'm beyond excited to bring this special event to Aspen. Gravity Haus offers the perfect setting for a magical evening. I can’t wait to share messages from Spirit with the beautiful Aspen community.” — Colby Rebel

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned Psychic Medium Colby Rebel is set to take Aspen by storm with her highly anticipated event, “A Night with Spirit,” on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM MDT at the beautiful and exclusive Gravity Haus Aspen.This extraordinary evening promises to be one of deep connection, healing, and spiritual insight as Colby brings through powerful messages from loved ones in Spirit, offering heartfelt validations and unforgettable moments of comfort and love.Known for her remarkable accuracy, down-to-earth style, and compassionate presence, Colby Rebel is an award-winning international psychic medium, best-selling author, and host of the popular Colby Rebel Show podcast. She was named Best Psychic in Los Angeles (2022) and has appeared on major media outlets including ABC, CBS, FOX, US Weekly, and the Travel Channel’s True Terror.Colby Rebel’s events are known to sell out quickly, as guests witness the undeniable presence of Spirit in a safe and uplifting environment. Whether you're seeking closure, inspiration, or simply curious about the other side, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.Event Details:📅 Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM MDT📍 Location: Gravity Haus Aspen, Aspen, CO🎟️ TICKETS For more information or media inquiries, please contact:John Senderjohn@colbyrebel.com323-972-3222About Colby Rebel:Colby Rebel is a globally recognized Psychic Medium with an undeniable gift of connecting to the Spirit world. She has dedicated her life to helping others heal, find clarity, and rediscover their inner power through private sessions, public events, and her popular podcast. With a loyal international following, Colby continues to raise the bar in the spiritual and metaphysical world.

