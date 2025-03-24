Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,098 in the last 365 days.

International Psychic Medium Colby Rebel Brings 'A Night with Spirit' to Aspen’s Gravity Haus on April 3, 2025

A NIGHT WITH SPIRIT-EVENING OF SPIRIT MESSAGES WITH COLBY REBEL

COLBY REBEL INT'L PSYCHIC MEDIUM LIVE AT THE GRAVITY HAUS, ASPEN, CO

World-renowned Psychic Medium Colby Rebel is set to take Aspen by storm with her highly anticipated event, A Night with Spirits, at the exclusive Gravity Haus.

I'm beyond excited to bring this special event to Aspen. Gravity Haus offers the perfect setting for a magical evening. I can’t wait to share messages from Spirit with the beautiful Aspen community.”
— Colby Rebel
ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned Psychic Medium Colby Rebel is set to take Aspen by storm with her highly anticipated event, “A Night with Spirit,” on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM MDT at the beautiful and exclusive Gravity Haus Aspen.

This extraordinary evening promises to be one of deep connection, healing, and spiritual insight as Colby brings through powerful messages from loved ones in Spirit, offering heartfelt validations and unforgettable moments of comfort and love.

Known for her remarkable accuracy, down-to-earth style, and compassionate presence, Colby Rebel is an award-winning international psychic medium, best-selling author, and host of the popular Colby Rebel Show podcast. She was named Best Psychic in Los Angeles (2022) and has appeared on major media outlets including ABC, CBS, FOX, US Weekly, and the Travel Channel’s True Terror.

Colby Rebel’s events are known to sell out quickly, as guests witness the undeniable presence of Spirit in a safe and uplifting environment. Whether you're seeking closure, inspiration, or simply curious about the other side, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.

Event Details:
📅 Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM MDT
📍 Location: Gravity Haus Aspen, Aspen, CO
🎟️ TICKETS

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
John Sender
john@colbyrebel.com
323-972-3222
www.colbyrebel.com

About Colby Rebel:
Colby Rebel is a globally recognized Psychic Medium with an undeniable gift of connecting to the Spirit world. She has dedicated her life to helping others heal, find clarity, and rediscover their inner power through private sessions, public events, and her popular podcast. With a loyal international following, Colby continues to raise the bar in the spiritual and metaphysical world.

John Sender
Rebelations Inc
john@colbyrebel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Psychic Medium Colby Rebel Brings 'A Night with Spirit' to Aspen’s Gravity Haus on April 3, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more