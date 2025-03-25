TraknProtect Appoints Business Strategy Expert, Rupesh Patel, to Board of Directors

TraknProtect, a leading provider of location-based technology solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased appoint Rupesh Patel to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of location-based technology solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupesh Patel to its Board of Directors.

Patel brings over 20 years of experience in hospitality leadership, technology innovation, and business strategy to TraknProtect’s board. As the founder of Zenique, a consulting firm focused on helping hospitality businesses integrate technology to optimize operations, Patel has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the industry. He has also held multiple leadership roles, including advising hospitality organizations on strategic growth, operational efficiency, and guest experience enhancement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rupesh to our Board of Directors," said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. "His extensive experience as a hotel owner, investor, and technology advocate gives him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within hospitality. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our safety and asset-tracking solutions globally."

As a second-generation hotelier, Patel has successfully owned, operated, and advised multiple hospitality businesses, leveraging data-driven strategies to improve profitability and efficiency. His deep understanding of hotel operations and his passion for technology-driven solutions make him an ideal addition to TraknProtect’s leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome Rupesh Patel to the TraknProtect board," said Tony Wilkins, Board Member at TraknProtect. "His deep-rooted expertise in hotel operations and his entrepreneurial approach to technology adoption will further strengthen TraknProtect’s mission to enhance safety and efficiency in the hospitality industry."

Expressing his excitement about joining the board, Patel stated: "I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at TraknProtect, a company dedicated to transforming the hospitality industry through technology-driven safety and efficiency solutions. I look forward to contributing to its mission and growth alongside a visionary team.”

In addition to his role at TraknProtect, Patel will continue his work as a hospitality consultant and speaker, regularly sharing insights on hotel technology and operational excellence at industry conferences and events.

For more information about TraknProtect and its comprehensive range of solutions, please visit www.traknprotect.com.

