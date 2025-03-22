Lt. Gov. Luke – RELEASE – Lt. Governor Luke Travels to D.C. with Hawaiʻi Agriculture Leaders
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
SYLVIA LUKE
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 21, 2025
LT. GOVERNOR LUKE TRAVELS TO D.C. WITH HAWAIʻI AGRICULTURE LEADERS
Delegation to Host the 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit
HONOLULU — To strengthen Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry and expand opportunities for local farmers and ranchers, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will lead a delegation of agriculture leaders to Washington, D.C., from March 24-26. This marks the 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit, bringing together Hawaiʻi’s farming, ranching, and commerce leaders to meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and address the state’s most pressing agricultural issues.
Key priorities for the summit include labeling and export regulations, biosecurity protections, increasing agricultural production, strengthening rural infrastructure, and the Farm Bill.
In 2024, Lt. Gov. Luke led the first-ever Hawaiʻi delegation to the USDA, identifying federal opportunities and resources for farmers. This year’s summit builds on that foundation, ensuring Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry remains a strong and sustainable part of the state’s economy.
# # #
Media Contact:
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
(808) 978-0867
