What They’re Saying: Officials, Experts Praise Governor Stein’s Balanced Pro-Family Budget

NORTH CAROLINA, March 21 - On Wednesday, Governor Stein released his 2025-2027 recommended budget, proposing robust investments in North Carolina’s economy, families, education, workforce, health care, and public safety. Elected officials and industry experts are highlighting key components of Governor Stein’s budget priorities. Read their perspectives below.

On Strengthening Families & Lowering Costs

NC Budget and Tax Center Executive Director Alexandra Sirota: "The Governor's proposal makes sure working families keep more of what they earn and can keep up with rising costs for the basics like groceries, gas, and rent. With targeted tax cuts for working families -- proven to reduce hardship -- the proposal boosts incomes and helps families meet the high cost of raising children,"

North Carolina Partnership for Children: “As a nonpartisan public-private partnership, we are pleased to see Governor Stein's budget recommendations providing increased investments in NC's children and families. By proposing more support for the subsidized child care program, NC Pre-K, tax credits for working families, and child care options for state employees, the Governor is using different avenues to help boost NC's economy and families. This includes programs that are administered, managed, and enhanced through Smart Start's infrastructure as we support children 0-5 statewide.”

Carolina Hunger Initiative: “The nutrition programs prioritized by Governor Josh Stein in his recommended budget would have significant, positive impacts on the health of North Carolina families. In North Carolina, 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity. The funding allocated to make school breakfast available at no cost to all families would be a crucial step towards ending child hunger in our state ... These programs are critical components of our state’s health, food, and education systems. By funding them, North Carolina will be stronger.”

NC Early Childhood Foundation: "Governor Stein just delivered one of the most ambitious budgets we’ve seen in years — one that prioritizes North Carolina’s children, working families, public schools, and long-term economic strength. It’s clear: this budget recognizes that when families are supported, our communities and economy thrive."

On Building A Strong Workforce

MyFutureNC: “The Governor’s proposed budget was released this Wednesday, and we are pleased to see the alignment with myFutureNC's key policy priorities and those of our education partners that will help North Carolina reach the state's educational attainment goal to remain economically competitive. We appreciate the Governor’s Office partnering to ensure priorities focused on workforce readiness were reflected throughout, including increased financial support for students pursuing industry-valued credentials and degrees, apprenticeships, and PropelNC among others.”

Surry-Yadkin Works: "Surry-Yadkin Works is proud to support Governor Stein's "Building A Strong Workforce" budget, which prioritizes increasing work-based learning opportunities for students across North Carolina, along with initiatives like Propel NC. By partnering with local businesses and educational institutions, we are providing students with hands-on experiences that align with industry needs, ensuring a smooth transition from education to employment. This support strengthens the state's commitment to expanding access to workforce training and resources, preparing individuals statewide for successful careers in high-demand sectors."

On Improving Public Education

North Carolina State Superintendent Mo Green: “I applaud Governor Stein’s transformative education budget proposal that invests in our most precious resource – our children. This proposal raises starting teacher salaries to the highest in the Southeast, provides a 10.6% average raise for existing teachers over the biennium and restores master’s pay for over 1,000 teachers whose advanced degrees are in the subjects they teach. It demonstrates a deep commitment to valuing educators and addressing our critical teacher shortage, directly aligning with my priority to revere the teaching profession across North Carolina.”

North Carolina State Board Chair Eric Davis and State Superintendent Mo Green: “From the State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, we are proud to support Governor Stein’s education budget proposal. We all share the critical responsibility of educating North Carolina’s 1.5 million public school students and it is powerful to see the Governor’s budget align so closely with our priorities for public education ... This budget proposal reflects a deep commitment to our students, educators and communities."

NC School Meals for All Executive Director Abby Emanuelson: “We are grateful to Governor Stein for making school meals a priority in his recommended budget. The $85 million allocated to the Department of Public Instruction would ensure students in K-12 public schools across our state have access to breakfast at no cost to their families. We urge the NC General Assembly to continue to prioritize this vital policy measure, thereby ensuring that every child in North Carolina starts their day with a nutritious meal.”

On Keeping North Carolinians Safe and Healthy

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality: “@NC_Governor's proposed budget makes critical investments to help safeguard our air, land and water:

Invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across our state

Improve community resiliency statewide

Research emerging compounds”

North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities: “The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD) is grateful to Governor Stein for prioritizing the developmental disability community when there is a challenging state budget climate. Governor Stein has taken the time to meet with our Council Chair and leaders in our DD community in his first month in office. His leadership team has also communicated regularly with NCCDD.”

The Arc of NC: “We are grateful to Governor Stein for prioritizing these needs, along with funding for vocational rehabilitation and Healthy Opportunities that will help individuals with I/DD live independently ... The Arc of North Carolina looks forward to working with Governor Stein and his team to discuss the importance of appropriate levels of funding for programs that help individuals with I/DD and their families.”

Click here to read Governor Stein’s full budget proposal.