STUDIO ELEVEN43 OPENS ITS DOORS TO THE LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY WITH LATEST VIRTUAL PRODUCTION FACILITY

Attendees explore Studio Eleven43's virtual production LED wall, which featured an immersive environment.

A creative space for fashion, film, television, marketing, event, music, and content creation projects, Studio Eleven43 celebrated with a party on Vine Street

We wanted to make this awesome technology more accessible, and really focused on tailoring the space to fit the needs of the creative visionaries we love to work with” — Jacqueline Carroll (President, Studio Eleven43)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Eleven43, Hollywood’s new virtual production facility, opened its doors for the first time to the production and adjacent communities on Thursday evening, March 20, 2025. The virtual production studio hosted over 100 professionals across advertising, fashion, editorial, film and television, music, marketing, event, education, and content creation, and unveiled its multi-stage space featuring a virtual production LED Wall, motion capture stage, convertible soundstages, production suites, a kitchen, bathrooms, and make-up & hair stations.Attendees of the grand opening were able to explore the studio’s virtual production LED wall, which measures 27 feet by 12 feet, and features a resolution of 3072 x 1344 pixels and 4K video processor. “Our new virtual production stage is engineered for seamless real-time workflows, and holds the capabilities for in-camera VFX, extended reality tech, camera tracking, and real-time 3D engines,” stated Jacqueline Carroll, Studio Eleven43’s President. “We wanted to make this awesome technology more accessible, and really focused on tailoring the space to fit the needs of the creative visionaries we love to work with,” Carroll said.Along with their virtual production stage, Studio Eleven43 showcased their traditional soundstage rentals, motion capture stage, and production suites. “The space is designed to be versatile and flexible,” said Carroll, “We can build up or take down whatever equipment is needed for a project, and we have a dedicated team of tech partners, technicians, and virtual production specialists to ensure a smooth production experience.” Carroll has over a decade of experience in studio operations, having directed multiple production stages such as Thunder Studios, XR Studios, and more. At Studio Eleven43, Carroll hopes to broaden the availability of production spaces to more creative professionals, which she recognizes is an essential part of the Los Angeles community. “We want to take the often over-complicated aspects that sometimes surround these projects and simplify it, plus open up the tech and space to all kinds of creators – big or small. Hollywood is a huge hub for creators and we are excited to open our doors to be a creative playground for them,” said Carroll.Studio Eleven43 was founded in strategic partnership between Carroll and Bronson Hospitality’s Jacques and Albert Massachi, well-renowned and respected real estate developers and investors. At Bronson Hospitality, the Massachis have built a prolific portfolio of unique event properties throughout the Los Angeles area and the company has become a leader in venue solutions, boasting a considerable network of vendors, specialists, caterers, creative planners, and hospitality industry visionaries. With this new virtual production facility, they hope to “provide an engaging and exciting space for Los Angeles’ production community,” stating that the studio is ideal for commercials, branded content, tabletop shoots, music videos, photo shoots, private events, pickup shots, livestreams, tastemakers, and more. “We offer more than two decades of combined studio operation and hospitality experience,” said Jacques Massachi, “and we will utilize our expertise to elevate the studio experience – all designed with client comfort and ease in mind.” For more information on Studio Eleven43, visit www.studioeleven43.com ABOUT STUDIO ELEVEN43Studio Eleven43 is a fully-integrated virtual production facility, offering a range of capabilities including studio and equipment rentals, right in the heart of Hollywood. With over two decades of experience in site operations and hospitality, Studio Eleven43 elevates the studio experience by offering a creative and collaborative approach for your productions, amplified by our technology and prime location. For more information on Studio Eleven43, visit our website at www.studioeleven43.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.