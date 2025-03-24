Kristine Farra, Luxury Living International, Featured In Expansion To The Florida Real Estate Market

Luxury Living International

Live Your Luxury” — Kristine Farra

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristine Farra of Luxury Living International Featured in South Florida Agent Magazine’s 2025 Who’s Who in Residential Real EstateLuxury Living International is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Kristine Farra, has been spotlighted in South Florida Agent Magazine’s prestigious “Who’s Who in South Florida Residential Real Estate 2025” feature. Recognized for her exceptional leadership and over 24 years of expertise in the ultra-luxury real estate market, Farra continues to set the standard for excellence in both South Florida and Chicago.With a passion for architecture, design, and luxury living, Kristine Farra has built a remarkable career specializing in high-end condominiums, bespoke homes, and new-construction developments. Areas of focus in the Florida market include Miami Beach, Brickell, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Sunny Isles, Palm Beach, Naples and beyond. As the head of Luxury Living International, she has cultivated a boutique firm known for its selective partnerships with top-tier agents and its unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.The South Florida Agent Magazine feature highlights Farra’s journey from her early days in real estate to becoming a nationally recognized top residential producer. Her client-centric approach—blending data-driven insights with an intuitive grasp of luxury market dynamics—has earned her a loyal clientele and a reputation for making the buying and selling process both seamless and enjoyable. Farra’s multilingual background and doctorate from Northwestern University further underscore her unique qualifications in the industry.“Being featured in South Florida Agent Magazine is an honor that reflects the dedication of my team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Kristine Farra. “For over two decades, we’ve worked tirelessly to maximize our clients’ real estate interests in the dynamic luxury markets of South Florida and Chicago. This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering unparalleled service.”Beyond her professional achievements, Farra remains deeply committed to philanthropy. As a founding board member of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation, she supports innovative cancer research and treatment initiatives, demonstrating her dedication to giving back to the community.Luxury Living International invites clients, colleagues, and media to explore the full feature on Kristine Farra in South Florida Agent Magazine at [ https://luxurylivinginternational.io/as-seen-in-s-florida-agent-magazine-Kristine-Farra ] or learn more about her work at https://LuxuryLivingInternational.io Luxury Living International invites top producing realtors to join our expansion by visiting https://luxurylivinginternational.io/press-luxury-living-international-launches-florida orCall / Text: 305-889-8400 for a confidential discussion.About Luxury Living InternationalLuxury Living International is an award-winning real estate firm specializing in ultra-luxury properties in South Florida and Chicago. Led by Kristine Farra, the team offers comprehensive, custom marketing programs and personalized service to clients seeking the pinnacle of luxury living. With over 20 years of experience, Luxury Living International is a trusted name in high-end real estate.Media Contact:Luxury Living International IncPhone: (305) 889-8400 (South Florida) | (312) 953-9567 (Chicago)Email: Press@luxurylivinginternational.ioWebsite: luxurylivinginternational.io

