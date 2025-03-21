Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,707 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Department of Justice Secures Court Victory in Ongoing Case Against Live Nation And Ticketmaster

“People are fed up with the outrageous fees they have to pay to see their favorite artists.”

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced a victory in the multi-state case against Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster. A judge in the Southern District of New York denied a motion by the two companies to dismiss parts of a lawsuit filed by a coalition of 40 states and the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit, filed in May of 2024, alleged that Live Nation overcharged consumers, limited artists’ ability to perform at different venues and restricted venues it doesn’t own from working with other vendors.

“People are fed up with the outrageous fees they have to pay just to see their favorite artists put on a show,” Rayfield said. “This ruling is a win for consumers and artists. Live Nation and Ticketmaster don’t want to be held accountable for the monopoly they have created. We are going to fight to make sure Oregonians aren’t faced with these inflated prices, and that artists have control over where they perform.”

The multi-state lawsuit argues that Live Nation’s anticompetitive conduct causes fans to have to pay additional fees that are not transparent. Fans also have limited options when buying tickets and have fewer concert choices. The suit also notes that artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, and fewer choices for promoting their concerts and selling tickets to their own shows.

The lawsuit is asking for civil penalties and that Live Nation and Ticketmaster give back the money they obtained through illegal or unethical means. The coalition is also asking the court to stop the companies’ monopolistic behavior that is harming consumers, artists, and venues.

Joining Attorney General Rayfield and DOJ in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oregon Department of Justice Secures Court Victory in Ongoing Case Against Live Nation And Ticketmaster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more