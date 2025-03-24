ICE Re-Arrest and Detention of Pre-1995 Vietnamese Immigrants is Inhumane

VAO Condemns ICE’s Renewed Efforts to Deport Long-Settled Vietnamese Refugees and Tear Families Apart

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vietnamese American Organization (VAO) strongly condemns recent ICE enforcement actions targeting 'pre-1995' Vietnamese immigrants—refugees with criminal records who have already served their sentences and were previously detained and released under a U.S.-Vietnam agreement. These individuals have since rebuilt their lives, formed families, and become contributing members of society. Yet, ICE is once again tearing them away from their communities and loved ones, demonstrating a complete disregard for fairness, rehabilitation, and the fundamental principles of justice.A Broken Promise & Inhumane PolicyVietnamese immigrants who entered the U.S. before 1995—mainly refugees fleeing violence and persecution from the communist government after the Vietnam War—were historically protected from deportation. The 2008 U.S.-Vietnam Repatriation Agreement explicitly barred Vietnam from accepting individuals who arrived before July 12, 1995, the date when diplomatic relations were officially established, two decades after the war ended in 1975.Under this agreement, individuals who had served their sentences and been detained by ICE were released back into their communities, where they rebuilt their lives, raised families, and contributed positively to society.However, a 2020 revision to the U.S.-Vietnam agreement established a process for deporting pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants. Now, ICE is targeting these individuals again, disregarding decades of rehabilitation, deep community ties, and valuable contributions to America. Families are being torn apart, and the U.S. is once again betraying its promise of refuge, safety, and hope.The Historical & Moral Obligation to Protect Pre-1995 VietnameseThe majority of pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants were part of, or related to, the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces (South Vietnam) and were U.S. allies during the Vietnam War. In 1975, the U.S. abandoned its South Vietnamese allies when it withdrew from Vietnam, leaving them to suffer persecution, imprisonment, torture, or death at the hands of the communist government. Those who survived were forced to flee, seeking refuge in America where they rebuilt their lives, formed families, and contributed to society. Now, nearly 50 years later, the U.S. is betraying them once again by attempting to deport them back to the very country that once persecuted them and their families.Many of these individuals faced immense hardships upon arriving in the U.S., including language barriers, economic struggles, lack of resources and government support, racial discrimination, and the trauma of war and displacement. Some made mistakes with the justice system during their youth, often lacking proper legal representation and support. However, they served their sentences, rehabilitated, and have since become lawful, contributing members of society.Instead of recognizing their transformation and contributions, ICE is punishing them again—ripping them away from their U.S. citizen families, disregarding their years of rehabilitation, and ruthlessly crushing the American fundamental principles of family unity, justice, and redemption.We Must Stand Against These Inhumane Deportations We call on advocacy groups, elected officials, and the public to join us in opposing these unjust deportation efforts. We must stand together to:- Demand an immediate halt to ICE’s targeting of pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants.- Advocate for lawmakers to strengthen protections for pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants through policies and legislative action.- Support impacted individuals and families with resources, legal assistance and advocacy.- Urge State Governors to expedite and prioritize pardon applications for individuals facing deportation, ensuring timely relief for those who have rebuilt their lives.- Call on local district attorney offices and the judiciary to grant post-conviction relief, recognizing their rehabilitation, community ties, and the injustice of deporting those who have already served their time and rebuilt their lives.We urge all community organizations, advocates, and public officials to take immediate action to stop ICE from tearing families apart.Stand with us to protect those who have already suffered enough. In 1975, the U.S. abandoned its South Vietnamese allies. Now, it is turning its back on them once again. Let’s not repeat history. Join us, support our efforts, or share how your services can help. Every voice and action matters.###About UsVAO | Vietnamese American Organization is a community development organization dedicated to inspiring and motivating individuals to take initiative in projects that empower and benefit the local community. Our mission is to empower individuals to actively engage, learn, and take the lead in strengthening the local community through social service, education, leadership, and cultural activities.Contact:VAO | Vietnamese American OrganizationEmail: info@vaousa.org

