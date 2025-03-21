Statement of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Investigation into Intelligence Leak
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made the following statement today regarding an investigation into the leak of intelligence information.
“The Justice Department is opening a criminal investigation relating to the selective leak of inaccurate, but nevertheless classified, information from the Intelligence Community relating to Tren de Aragua (TDA). We will not tolerate politically motivated efforts by the Deep State to undercut President Trump’s agenda by leaking false information onto the pages of their allies at the New York Times. The Alien Enemies Proclamation is supported by fact, law, and common sense, which we will establish in court and then expel the TDA terrorists from this country.”
