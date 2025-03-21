Investor Alert: Amitell Capital PTE LTD, Royal Stone Group, and Alpin Horizons Are Not Registered

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities known as Amitell Capital PTE LTD, Royal Stone Group and Alpin Horizons.

"Checking the registration status of anyone offering investment opportunities at aretheyregistered.ca should be the first step before considering investing," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "We want Saskatchewan investors to be proactive when investing for their futures and checking registration is an easy way to ensure the reputability of who you work with."

Amitell Capital PTE LTD, Royal Stone Group and Alpin Horizons claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including forex and cryptocurrencies. Amitell additionally claims to offer stocks, commodities, and indices, while Royal Stone Group claims to offer precious metals and commodities and Alpin Horizons claims to offer contracts for difference (CFDs).

This alert applies to the online entities using the websites "amitellcapltd com", "royal-stonegroup com", and "alpinhorizons com" (these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Amitell Capital PTE LTD, Royal Stone Group and Alpin Horizons are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Amitell Capital PTE LTD, Royal Stone Group, Alpin Horizons, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

For more information, contact: