Photo Credit: Gabby Jones

Velour Medical Celebrates Opening of its First Flagship for Unparalleled Aesthetic Medicine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velour Medical Hosts a Grand Soirée to celebrate its First Flagship in NYC — Redefining Luxury Aesthetic Medicine Through MatchmakingLast night, Velour Medical marked a significant milestone with a spectacular grand soirée to celebrate the opening of its highly anticipated New York City flagship. The 12,000-square-foot space is a fusion of cutting-edge aesthetic medicine and redefined luxury, providing the perfect backdrop to an incredibly action packed night with cocktails, bites, and curated experiences.Notable attendees include Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Karina Bik, Erica Choi, Melissa Vale, Rachel Liverman, and more.A Night of Aesthetics, Indulgence, and InnovationThe flagship launch event transformed the space into a vibrant, immersive experience, featuring artwork from NYC-based artists Sarah Dixon, Lara Atalie Hoff Smith, and Brittany Worthy. Guests were treated to a lively night of bespoke cocktails, gourmet bites, and interactive activations designed to reflect Velour’s signature ethos – where aesthetic medicine is not just a service, but an elevated lifestyle.The night was set to soundtracks curated by DJs Memphy, Beau Cruz and Va$htie, keeping the energy high as guests toasted to Velour’s new chapter. The evening also unfolded with a series of interactive rooms for guests to explore, each offering a unique experience: Mezcal Rosaluna tastings, personalized Haikus by Parker Voss, live art by Aerosyn-lex Mestrovic, and personalized sketches, among other activities. With cocktails flowing and bites circulating, the event celebrated beauty, luxury, and the artistry of aesthetic innovation. The event drew a dynamic crowd of industry leaders, influencers, and media – all commemorating Velour Medical’s vision of redefining the aesthetic medicine experience.About Velour MedicalVelour Medical, a leader in luxury aesthetic medicine, is revolutionizing the industry with the launch of its highly anticipated first flagship location in Manhattan. Unlike traditional med spas or clinics, Velour introduces a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers the nation’s top aesthetic providers with unparalleled resources in an opulent setting. Designed to blend the sophistication of a private club with state-of-the-art medical technology, the flagship sets a new benchmark for luxury and innovation in aesthetic medicine.Spanning 12,000 square feet, the flagship is a masterclass in design and luxury, featuring 14 treatment suites, a fully equipped kitchen, a full-service bar, and lounges for both clients and providers. Inspired by Art Deco elegance, the space was brought to life by Spiezle Architecture and interior designer Ashley Wendell, with the vision of Dr. Michael Kennis, Zach Goldstein, and Steve Leone. Every detail reflects Velour's commitment to delivering a luxurious yet clinically advanced experience.For more details, please reach out to osund@osmundcharles.com Images from the event can be found here . (Photo Credit: Brendon Cook) Images of the flagship’s interior can be found here . (Photo Credit: Gabby Jones)Media Contact:Osmund AllenbergPrincipal, OC Consultingosmund@osmundcharles.com

